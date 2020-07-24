I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC has signed defender Muhammed Asif for the upcoming season from the Nepalese club Manang Marshyangdi FC.

The 23-year-old Asif is a product of Malabar Special Police Football Academy and hails from Malappuram.

Asif was part of the Pune FC under-19 academy and played in the Calcutta Football League for Southern Samity before departing for Nepal. He had also played a couple of KPL matches for SAT Tirur. The defender has started several matches for Manang Marshyangdi FC in the AFC Cup.

“Asif is a player with good physique. His major strength is in aerial duels. He is also a player who can lead and motivate players. His signing is a great value addition to the existing squad,” Gokulam Technical Director, Bino George said.

“Joining Gokulam Kerala FC gives me a great opportunity to play for a club from my region. Already the club has made his footprint in Indian football and I am grateful to play for them. I am excited with this opportunity to play for Malabarians,” said Asif.