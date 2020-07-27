Juventus clinched their 36th Serie A title with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday to further increase their dominance over Italian football.

Maurizio Sarri’s men who didn’t have it all their own way this season unlike a few previous campaigns eventually won the Scudetto with two games to spare.

The latest title triumph takes the Turin club’s tally to 36 exactly twice the amount of titles won by the two Milan clubs – Inter and Milan – who are second and third on the list.

Here’s a list of Italian football champions:

List of Italian football champions

Club Champions Winning seasons
Juventus 36 1905, 1925–26, 1930–31, 1931–32, 1932–33, 1933–34, 1934–35, 1949–50, 1951–52, 1957–58, 1959–60, 1960–61, 1966–67, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1974–75, 1976–77, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1981–82, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1994–95, 1996–97, 1997–98, 2001–02, 2002–03, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20
Milan 18 1901, 1906, 1907, 1950–51, 1954–55, 1956–57, 1958–59, 1961–62, 1967–68, 1978–79, 1987–88, 1991–92, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04, 2010–11
Internazionale 18 1909–10, 1919–20, 1929–30, 1937–38, 1939–40, 1952–53, 1953–54, 1962–63, 1964–65, 1965–66, 1970–71, 1979–80, 1988–89, 2005–06, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2009–10
Genoa 9 1898, 1899, 1900, 1902, 1903, 1904, 1914–15, 1922–23, 1923–24
Torino 7 1927–28, 1942–43, 1945–46, 1946–47, 1947–48, 1948–49, 1975–76
Bologna 7 1924–25, 1928–29, 1935–36, 1936–37, 1938–39, 1940–41, 1963–64
Pro Vercelli 7 1908, 1909, 1910–11, 1911–12, 1912–13, 1920–21, 1921–22 (C.C.I.)
Roma 3 1941–42, 1982–83, 2000–01
Lazio 2 1973–74, 1999–2000
Napoli 2 1986–87, 1989–90
Fiorentina 2 1955–56, 1968–69
Sampdoria 1 1990–91
Hellas Verona 1 1984–85
Cagliari 1 1969–70
Novese 1 1921–22 (F.I.G.C.)
Casale 1 1913–14

Juventus have won 30% of domestic league titles in Italy. Along with the two Milan clubs, the trio have bagged 62% of all league titles in Italian football.

However, in the recent past, Juventus have gone into a league of their own, winning nine consecutive titles. No team in Italy has won so many league titles on the bounce.

Most consecutive Serie A titles

Club Most consecutive titles Time frame
Juventus 9* 2011-'12 to 2019-'20*
Juventus 5 1930-'31 to 1934-'35
Internazionale 5 2005-'06 to 2009-'10
Torino 5 1942-'43 and 1945-'46 to 1948-'49
* - The run is still on

In fact, no team in European football has been on such a run.

Most consecutive domestic league titles

Club Most consecutive titles League Time frame
Juventus 9* Serie A 2011-'12 to 2019-'20*
Bayern Munich 7* Bundesliga 2012-'13-to 2019-'20*
Lyon 7 Ligue 1 2001-'02 to 2007-'08
Real Madrid 5 La Liga 1960-'61 to 1964-'65
and
1980-'81 to 1984-'85
Internazionale 5 Serie A 2005-'06 to 2009-'10
Juventus 5 Serie A 1930-'31 to 1934-'35
Torino 5 Serie A 1942-'43 and 1945-'46 to 1948-'49
Paris Saint-Germain 4 Ligue 1 2012-'13 to 2015-'16
Manchester United 3 Premier League 1998-'99 to 2000-'01
and
2006-'07 to 2008-'09

Gianluigi Buffon continues to defy age as he won his tenth Serie A title, the most by any player in Italy. He also broke the record for most appearances in the division this season, going past Paulo Maldini.

Most appearances in Serie A

Rank Player Club(s) Years active Apps Goals
1  Gianluigi Buffon Parma, Juventus 1995–2006
2007–2018
2019–Present 		648 0
2  Paolo Maldini Milan 1984–2009 647 29
3  Francesco Totti Roma 1992–2017 619 250
4  Javier Zanetti Internazionale 1995–2014 615 12
5  Gianluca Pagliuca Sampdoria, Internazionale, Bologna, Ascoli 1987–2005
2006–2007 		592 0
6  Dino Zoff Udinese, Mantova, Napoli, Juventus 1961–1983 570 0
7  Pietro Vierchowod Como, Fiorentina, Roma, Sampdoria, Juventus, Milan, Piacenza 1980–2000 562 38
8  Roberto Mancini Bologna, Sampdoria, Lazio 1981–2000 541 156
9  Silvio Piola Pro Vercelli, Lazio, Juventus, Novara 1929–1943
1946–1947
1948–1954 		537 274
10  Enrico Albertosi Fiorentina, Cagliari, Milan 1958−1980 532 0
Players in bold are active

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought by Juventus to bring the Champions League trophy to Turin, but his contribution towards extending their domestic dominance can’t be under-estimated. Ronaldo who has scored 31 goals this season is one goal short of equaling Felice Borel’s record of 32 goals in the 1933-34 Serie A season.

He became the first Juventus player in 60 years to score more than 25 goals for the club in a single Serie A season.

List of top goalscorers in single Serie Aseason

Player Goals scored Season
Felice Borel 32 1933-'34
Cristiano Ronaldo 31* 2019-'20
John Hansen 30 1951-'52
Felice Borel 29 1932-'33
Omar Sivori 28 1959-'60
Giampiero Boniperi 27 1947-'48
John Charles 27 1957-'58
* - The season is still active