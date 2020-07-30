Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad after clearing two consecutive coronavirus tests following his arrival in the United Kingdom. Twenty20 pace sensation Haris Rauf has also been cleared to join after twice testing negative for coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that Amir has integrated with rest of the squad after serving his mandatory quarantine period, during which he tested negative twice.

“Amir left for England from Lahore on 24 July and, as per the UK government’s guidelines, was in isolation for a period of five days during which he was tested twice,” the PCB said in a statement on its website.

Amir, who quit playing Test cricket, will feature in the three-match T20 series against England to be played in a bio-secure environment at the Old Trafford, Manchester starting August 28.

Rauf was ordered into quarantine on June 22 after testing positive for the virus, and despite never showing any symptoms failed four more tests before finally being cleared. The said the 26-year-old will join the squad over the weekend.

“Fast bowler Haris Rauf has cleared his second Covid-19 test and is eligible to join the squad in England. As per the protocols he was tested twice – Monday and Wednesday,” the cricket board said.

“He is expected to travel over the weekend. Details of his travel plan will be shared in due course.”

Pakistan’s tour of England starts with three Test matches starting August 5 at Manchester.

With PTI and AFP Inputs