Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan could be one of the big names in the inaugural Lanka Premier League as he is reported to be among the 70 foreign players in the draft for the event starting August 28.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India does not allow active Indian players to take part in overseas leagues but that would not be an issue for Pathan who announced his retirement at the start of this year.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo: “Pathan, will now be put in a player draft unless one of the five franchises choose him to be a marquee player. The details of the draft, and the franchise owners, are yet to be finalised and announced. SLC is also waiting on some government clearances even as it decides on franchise owners. The five franchises will represent Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna.”

The report added that Pathan is believed to have been cleared by BCCI.

The Sri Lankan cricket board had given its approval to the tournament during its executive committee meeting on Monday.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the proposed 23-match Lanka Premier League involving five teams will start on August 28 and end on September 20. The matches will be played at four international venues on the island.

“Over 70 international players and 10 top notch coaches have already confirmed their availability to take part in this tournament along with leading Sri Lankan national players,” the board said in a statement.

The lucrative Indian Premier League is due to start in the United Arab Emirates from September 19. The UAE’s coronavirus rules require all visitors to self-isolate for two weeks after arriving in the country. The Caribbean Premier League is also scheduled to go ahead with the Big Bash League to follow at the end of the year.

Pathan’s former teammate Yuvraj Singh had featured in Global T20 Canada and T10 League since retiring. Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag were also part of the T10 event.

(With PTI and AFP inputs)