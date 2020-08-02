Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace as Arsenal beat ten-man Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday to lift their 14th title.

The Gabon striker scored a penalty in the 28th minute and netted the winner in the 67th minute after Christian Pulisic had put Chelsea ahead through a fifth-minute strike.

The win gave manager Mikel Arteta his first trophy as a manager and also put the Gunners into next season’s Europa League. It was a sweet end to what has been a tough campaign at the Emirates stadium.

The performance of Antony Taylor and VAR drew plenty of criticism from Chelsea fans after the referee sent off Mateo Kovacic for a second bookable offense when replays showed he had clearly won the ball. A few more decisions appeared to have gone against the Blues who also saw Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta go off injured.

However, it was joy for the Arsenal fans who saw their team cement their place as the most successful team in the competition’s history.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Arsenal’s win

Our No 14.



With No 14.



Goodnight, Gooners 👋 pic.twitter.com/tNbEEKHomz — 🎗 Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 2, 2020

Get in number 14 🥳🥳🍻 pic.twitter.com/S5o2rONre6 — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) August 1, 2020

Thank you everyone for being so supportive.We knew that there were expectations and this trophy is for you.There is still a long way to go of improving on many things,but I’m very proud of the fantastic players and the staff.Again, thank you so much for the support and belief pic.twitter.com/A4ejHMIfPZ — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) August 1, 2020

Congrats @Arsenal 👏! Outstanding achievement to win this year’s #FACup 🏆 Class finish by @Aubameyang7 to get the win after another great team performance 🔥 — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) August 1, 2020

Congratulations @Arsenal for winning the @FACupFinal For the 14th time 👏🏻 #remarkable — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 1, 2020

𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored more goals across all competitions since making his Arsenal debut than any other player for a Premier League club.#SignDaTing is trending. 👀 pic.twitter.com/XMybLHKMza — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 1, 2020

10 years a the club. Unbelievable determination. Martinez a true Arsenal man 🙌 #FACupFinal #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/WeflvR8FAn — Mbarak Gunner (@MbarakGunner) August 2, 2020

Although Aubameyang was clinical in front of goal, he wasn’t quite the same when it came to lifting the trophy and Twitter saw the funny side to it

This is possibly the worst trophy lift ever. 🤣🤣🤣 #FACupFinal

pic.twitter.com/ehd4kvkW3W — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) August 1, 2020

Chelsea fans though were furious with referee Taylor and vented their anger at the official and VAR

Let’s be honest. Arsenal completely deserve to win the #FACup but what’s shocking is that we were denied any basic opportunity to equalise in the second. Kovacic sent off for god knows what and Anthony Taylor not even consulting VAR to check the obvious handball by Martinez — Divij Kapoor (@kapd195) August 2, 2020

Honestly ... though



Why did my broadcast not show one replay of the handball by Martinez? Not one. I have Martin Tyler on call. I assume it’s a popular broadcast.



NOT. ONE. REPLAY. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) August 1, 2020

Clear as day handball, VAR where you at? pic.twitter.com/W3xqJ7A5Vq — Deller (@K_Deller) August 1, 2020

Kovacic second yellow a complete nonsense. Anomaly that VAR can not overule that. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) August 1, 2020