Arsenal came from behind to beat ten-man Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley and win the 2019-’20 FA Cup. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the star of the show as his brace helped the Gunners to victory.
The Gabon striker had also scored twice in the semi-final win over Manchester City as Mikel Arteta’s men had triumphed 2-0.
Chelsea though had to be content with a runners-up spot as they lost their second final in four years having won the trophy in 2018. It was Arsenal’s third straight win over their London rivals in FA Cup finals having previously beaten them in 2002 and 2017.
The win took Gunners’ tally of FA Cup trophies to 14, the most by any club. Arsenal now also hold the record for most final appearances at the event.
Here is the list of the most prolific FA Cup winners:
List of FA Cup's most successful teams
|Club
|Wins
|Runners-up
|Total final appearances
|Arsenal
|14
|7
|21
|Manchester United
|12
|8
|20
|Chelsea
|8
|6
|14
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|1
|9
|Liverpool
|7
|7
|14
|Aston Villa
|7
|4
|11
|Newcastle United
|6
|7
|13
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|11
|Blackburn Rovers
|6
|2
|8
|Everton
|5
|8
|13
Arteta has won his first trophy in less than a year into management and with the win at Wembley he’s gone straight into the record books.
It was a bit of the same for Aubameyang as well.
Arsenal would be pleased with winning a record 14th title but this statistic would also delight the north-London club’s faithful.
For Chelsea\, though it was an evening to forget.