The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League confirmed on Sunday that it has received permission from the government to stage the 13th edition of the T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The IPL Governing Council decided that the tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE, reported PTI. This would mean that tournament final will be played on a weekday for the first time.

It was also decided in the meeting that each franchise can travel with 24-member squads, with replacements allowed for injured or sick players.

Further, according to PTI, the GC approved Covid-19 replacements during the tournament. The International Cricket Council had introduced Covid-19 substitutes for the Test series between England and West Indies as part of the revised playing conditions.

The IPL GC is reported to have approved the women’s IPL-like event, a development that was earlier reported on Sunday with confirmation from Sourav Ganguly.

It was also decided during the meeting that IPL will retain all sponsors of the event, including Chinese companies, reported PTI. With growing calls around the country for boycotting Chinese goods, there were question marks over the yearly Rs 440 crore title sponsorship deal IPL had with Vivo. Having won the bid first in 2015, the mobile phone manufacturer retained the title sponsorship rights for the IPL for a five-year period starting from 2017.

“All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully you can read between the lines,” an IPL GC member told PTI.

Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June. The BCCI had promised to review the deals in the aftermath of the violent showdown.

Moved out of India due to the rising Covid-19 case count, the IPL will be played in its entirety on foreign soil for the second time. In 2009, the tournament was held in South Africa while UAE hosted a part of the event in 2014 – both due to General Elections in the country.

“We expect the Home and External Affairs Ministry to give us necessary approvals within another week. The final will be played on November 10 as it enters the Diwali week making it lucrative for the broadcasters,” the IPL GC member told PTI.

“Standard Operating Procedure is still being prepared but there would be any number of Covid-19 replacements this year. Also the BCCI has received presentations from a Dubai based group on creating a medical facility in the UAE. The BCCI is also in talks with the Tata Group for creating a bio-secure bubble,” the member was quoted saying by the news agency.

