Former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s surprise announcement that a four-team women’s IPL-style event will take place during the men’s Indian Premier League’s 13th edition in the UAE has received mixed response.

Ganguly, whose tenure as Board of Control for Cricket in India president is currently up in the air due to a pending hearing at Supreme Court, told PTI and senior cricket journalist Boria Majumdar that the plan for having the women’s event in UAE was very much on and that the national team will also return to action soon.

While top Indian cricketers and fans welcomed the decision, there were others, including Australian star Alyssa Healy, who questioned the timing of the women’s T20 challenge event. The tournament is scheduled to be played at the same time as the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia and that means international players will miss out on one of the two events.

The Indian women’s cricket team has not played since the T20 World Cup final in March. Mithali Raj, who only plays ODIs, last played in November.

With the proposed tour of England for a tri-series cancelled, it seemed the women’s team wouldn’t get much game-time before the ODI World Cup in February-March next year. However, Ganguly’s announcement on Sunday eased some of those concerns.

“I can confirm to you that the women’s IPL is very much on and we do have a plan in place for the national team also,” Ganguly told PTI ahead of the IPL Governing Council meeting on Sunday.

Here’s how Indian cricketers Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav reacted to Ganguly’s announcement:

This is excellent news . Our ODI World Cup campaign to finally kick start . A big thank you to @SGanguly99 @BCCI @JayShah and thank you @BoriaMajumdar for your support to women’s cricket . https://t.co/JpJSMGapzV — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 2, 2020

Glad to know that @BCCI & Dada have taken such important decisions for the development & upliftment of women's cricket. Can't wait to get back on the field. 👍🏼 @SGanguly99 @BCCIWomen @mandhana_smriti @ImHarmanpreet @M_Raj03 @IPL



Special thanks to @BoriaMajumdar da from my side. https://t.co/a3DjEZrzZt — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) August 2, 2020

Can’t wait to get back on the field 🙌🏾 Great news this. Thank you @SGanguly99 Sir and @BCCI https://t.co/yDLsc3jQMy — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) August 2, 2020

The news was welcomed by many:

Boom. I've just opened Twitter to see the news that Ganguly has confirmed a busy schedule for @BCCIWomen, including a four team Women's IPL T20 Challenge! After the down of the England tour, this is just the pick up that was needed! — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) August 2, 2020

This is excellent news. Also fills me with hope to hear "we have a plan in place for the national team". Hoping they can pull it off with the safe health of everyone. https://t.co/OdquFJ5Z4k — Karunya (@kuks) August 2, 2020

However, there were questions raised as well over the BCCI’s planning for the women’s IPL. Wicketkeeper-batter Healy, who played a starring role in Australia’s T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, said it is unfortunate that the women’s IPL will clash with the WBBL.

So during the WBBL.... cool https://t.co/w5aNhN9FTw — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

Here’s the Twitter conversation Healy had with Majumdar:

So the Indian players who’ve already signed wbbl contracts will do what? And all the international marquee players that will be in aus for wbbl? Good luck with it..... — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

Our tournament is set and prepared. There won’t be any understanding. Fairly sure players will abide by their contractual agreements in Aus. Especially considering it’ll be leading into finals. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

And how sad that would be for our game considering how fantastic the wbbl is for the internationals who play in it (and for us). Would be a sad move for our sport. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

The @IPL doesn’t need the marquee players. It’s already large. The women’s format however does. The wbbl and bbl don’t run simultaneously so why does the IPL and WIPL have to? — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

Let me say what I’ve been avoiding:



Sooooo dumb — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

Yes because my rationale is coming from a current player in this environment who’s sad that we even have to be having this argument. More than happy to close this as I’m seeing overwhelming support for my argument! Cheers mate. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) August 2, 2020

At this point in the discussion, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami joined in as well. The seasoned Indian cricketers reiterated their point that the BCCI’s decision is welcome. What they didn’t address, however, is the point made by Healy – that it is unfortunate the women’s IPL and WBBL will be played at the same time.

I think as an Indian player and looking at the indian women’s game the bcci doing this is hugely welcome. We need this for every woman who plays the game in India. These are tough times. And unless our board supports us the game will suffer. — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) August 2, 2020

The Bcci is gradually building towards having a full fledged women’s ipl in a few years with the franchise module. This is an ipl challenger of sorts( 4 teams) At this juncture it’s important the building process is not halted thus it’s a good move to have it alongside the men’s — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 2, 2020

Here are some more reactions to the BCCI’s announcement regarding the women’s IPL:

What a huge shame for both the WBBL and WIPL competitions there is a clash. — Suzie Bates (@SuzieWBates) August 2, 2020

If all the boards work together I’m pretty sure they can all find windows for players to play IPL, WBBL,100. Surely that’s what’s best for the game 🤔 — Charlotte Edwards (@C_Edwards23) August 2, 2020

This.



Women's cricket doesn't currently have the same level of fixture congestion as seen in the men's game at the moment.



There's still an opportunity for boards to work together and create windows to prevent clashes between domestic leagues and avoid club vs country dilemmas. https://t.co/aVa9QOwR1T — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) August 2, 2020

I find some of the complaints about the womens IPL clashing with the WBBL hard to fathom. In a unique year with extraordinary challenges, events have to be scheduled when they can. If the womens IPL only happens by taking advantage of the logistics of the mens event then so be it — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) August 2, 2020

Great news about a women’s @IPL buuuuttttt why oh why would you have it clash with the @wbbl? https://t.co/IRtS7AxkOi — Frances Mackay (@FrankieMac71) August 2, 2020

WIPL would be avg without Australian players. But WBBL won't be so without Indian players. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) August 2, 2020

Agree. If true, it’s a shame... while the game continues to grow, premier domestic competitions do not need to compete against each other. They can be used to showcase the game and support its development around the world. — Rachael Haynes (@RachaelHaynes) August 2, 2020

Needs to be a window for Women’s IPL, WBBL and The Hundred. All play a massive part in raising the standards and growing the game. https://t.co/biiShKjfRw — Charlotte Edwards (@C_Edwards23) August 2, 2020

Exactly this. This is honestly the worst of both worlds from the BCCI - you simply can’t have a successful women’s IPL without WBBL marquee players. It will fall flat on its face. https://t.co/4eriDPr5SV — Raf Nicholson (@RafNicholson) August 2, 2020

If the women's IPL happens as per BCCI Sourav Ganguly then well and good. But if the plan is to host it in Dubai along with IPL, where will the BCCI get the players for a four-team event? The women's BBL runs from October 17 to November 29. Something doesn't add up here. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) August 2, 2020

If we need a global tournament, it has to be a franchise-based model with teams knowing who they're playing for and what is at stake. Having four random names like Trailblazers, Supernova ain't going to build connect. Unlikely fans would remember who even won this two years ago. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) August 2, 2020

Earlier, the BCCI had received criticism for cancelling the women’s team’s tour of England at a time when the IPL preparations are on in full swing.

The men’s IPL will be held between September 19 and November 8 or 10 (final date yet to be locked in) in the UAE due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in India. The four-team women’s event will also be fit in to the schedule, according to the BCCI chief.

Also read: For no good reason, Ganguly-led BCCI holds women’s cricket back once again

The questions that rise now are the availability of players (marquee or otherwise) for the women’s event in UAE. It is all but impossible for the elite Australian cricketers to be a part of this event, as well as other international stars who will be in Australia for the WBBL.

While 2020 is extraordinary in terms of scheduling, there clearly seems to be an absence of communication or coordination between any of the boards regarding the women’s game. While England have led the way in relaunching the women’s game, India’s decision to pull out of a ODI tri-series (for which ECB reportedly were ready to foot the bill) ahead of a World Cup looming still seems questionable. On the other hand, Australia already took the initiative to organise the WBBL.

India have been left behind by the other two in the Big Three and these late decisions, while welcome in the sense that there is some cricket, still betray a lack of planning. It all seems a bit make-up-as-we-go-along at the moment.

But at least, as Raj and Goswami have said, there are matches to be played instead of idling away. Considering the alternative, that’s a good thing.

(With inputs from PTI)