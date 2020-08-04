With confirmation of this year’s delayed Indian Premier League set to begin in UAE from September, teams are looking to ensure their squads are assembling in a safe atmosphere. A Mumbai Indian official said in an interview that they have a quarantine and testing procedure in place to tackle coronavirus.

The franchise is looking to have a total of five coronavirus tests for each player and support staff member before heading to play the IPL.

“The domestic players have started to arrive [in Mumbai] and they all are sent into a 14-day quarantine wherein the only time they are allowed to exit the room is when they need to get their test done. Apart from that, all facilities are being provided inside the rooms,” the MI official was quoted as saying by IANS.

The India international players are expected to join soon and the training will begin once player’s quarantine period is over.

“See, we have asked all the players to undergo two rounds of testing in their home city before they come to Mumbai. And here, we will do another three rounds of testing which we believe is good enough. There might be one or two cases wherein a player might not have had adequate facilities at home and managed to get just one test instead of two,” the official added.

The 13th edition of the T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates will be held from September 18 to November 10. Each franchise can travel with 24-member squads, with replacements allowed for injured or sick players.

