The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League confirmed on Sunday that it has received permission from the government to stage the 13th edition of the T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The IPL Governing Council decided that the tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE, reported PTI. This would mean that tournament final will be played on a weekday for the first time.

It was also decided in the meeting that each franchise can travel with 24-member squads, with replacements allowed for injured or sick players. Further, according to PTI, the GC approved Covid-19 replacements during the tournament. The International Cricket Council had introduced Covid-19 substitutes for the Test series between England and West Indies as part of the revised playing conditions.

It was also decided during the meeting that IPL will retain all sponsors of the event, including Chinese companies, reported PTI. With growing calls around the country for boycotting Chinese goods, there were question marks over the yearly Rs 440 crore title sponsorship deal IPL had with Vivo. Having won the bid first in 2015, the mobile phone manufacturers retained the title sponsorship rights for the IPL for a five-year period starting from 2017.

