Indian wrestler Narsingh Yadav is looking ahead to making the cut for the Tokyo Olympics after his four-year ban for doping ended.

Yadav who was tested positive just before the Rio Olympics in 2016 has claimed he was a victim of sabotage often accusing wrestler Sushil Kumar who he was directly competing for an Olympic slot in the 74kg weight category.

But now that his ban is over Yadav is focusing all his energies on the future.

“I am now free to compete in all competitions. I have informed WFI about the mail from WADA. I have written to the federation to consider me for future national camps in the 74kg category,” Narsingh Yadav told The Times of India.

“I still have it in me. My story will only be complete with an Olympic medal. I believe it is my destiny that this opportunity has come knocking on my door. I am happy, but it is time to train harder to come back in the Indian team,” he added.

The Wrestling Federation of India too are ready to welcome Yadav back into the fold and said that he can have a shot at qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

“The Olympics have been postponed, so there will be some time for qualification tournaments to start. If Narsingh wants to return, we will give him the chance,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told the newspaper.

However, Yadav faces stiff competition in the 74kg weight category with two-time Asian Championships medallist Parveen Rana and Jitender Kinha who won a silver medal at Asian Championships earlier vying for the spots. Sushil Kumar too is in the fray looking to make it to one final Olympics in his career having won two medals at the 2008 and 2012 Games.

Narsingh Yadav, who feels the stars have aligned for him with the postponement of the Tokyo Games, is not too concerned by the competition he faces.

“Competition doesn’t deter me. If my aim is to win an Olympic medal, I’ll have to stave off competition at the national level first,” Narsingh Yadav said.