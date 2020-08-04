Play with pride and passion!



The meme fame Sarim has a simple message for team Pakistan.



Send in your messages for Pakistan team using #SuperFans pic.twitter.com/gQszBbL7Fc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2020

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar’s reaction to Pakistan losing to Australia during a 2019 Cricket World Cup match became a popular meme on the internet to express disappointment. The meme also earned Akhtar widespread fame and recognition. He has now appeared in a new video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board as Pakistan starts a Test Match series against England in Manchester.

“It’s been a year, let it go!” Akhtar says at the beginning of the video, presumably joking about becoming the face of the disappointment meme. Dressed in the same clothes as in the meme, he wishes the Pakistan cricket team for their Test series against England and tells them to “play with pride and passion”.