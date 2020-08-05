The 2020-’21 Indian Super League season has been pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is likely to start in November with the Football Sports Development Limited looking at two venues to host the competition.
However, the delay to the season hasn’t stopped clubs from building their squads for the upcoming campaign with a host of clubs being busy in the transfer market.
While the early trend has been to secure services of Indian youngsters, clubs have slowly started to bring in foreign signings.
As the season’s start nears, here’s a list of all transfers completed (officially) by every ISL club so far:
ATK
Incoming: No players signed so far.
Notable Departures: Pronay Halder, Mandi, Anas Edathodika, John Johnson, Victor Mongil, Debjit Majumder (Released) Arsh Shaikh, Anil Chavan, Sehnaj Singh, Balwant (to East Bengal), Agus Garcia (Retired)
Bengaluru FC
BFC players signed
|Player
|Position
|Signed from
|Transfer Fee
|Age
|Nationality
|Pratik Chaudhari
|Striker
|Mumbai City FC
|Free transfer
|30
|India
|Lalthuammawia Ralte
|Goalkeeper
|FC Goa
|Free transfer
|27
|India
|Joe Zoherliana
|Right-back
|Aizawl FC
|Free transfer
|21
|India
|Wungngayam Muirang
|Central midfield
|Gokulam Kerala
|Free transfer
|21
|India
|Cleiton Silva
|Striker
|Without club
|Free Transfer
|33
|Brazil
Notable departures: Kevaughn Frater, Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh (to East Bengal), PS Gill, Nishu Kumar (To Kerala Blasters)
Chennaiyin FC
Incoming: No signings made so far.
Notable Departures: Laldinliana Renthlei (to Jamshedpur FC), Tondonba Singh (to Mumbai City), Andre Schembri (Retired)
FC Goa
FC Goa players signed
|Player
|Position
|Signed from
|Transfer fee (INR)
|Age
|Nationality
|Redeem Tlang
|Right winger
|NorthEast United
|Free Transfer
|25
|India
|Sanson Pereira
|Left-back
|Salgaocar
|Free transfer
|22
|India
|Devendra Murgaokar
|Striker
|Salgaocar
|1.02 million
|21
|India
|Igor Angulo
|Striker
|Gornik Zabrze
|Free transfer
|36
|Spain
|Makan Chote
|Right winger
|Punjab FC
|Free transfer
|20
|India
Notable Departures: L Ralte (to Bengaluru FC), Kingsley Fernandes (to Churchill Brothers), Andre Schembri (Retired)
Hyderabad FC
Hyderabad FC players signed
|Player
|Position
|Signed from
|Transfer Fee (INR)
|Age
|Nationality
|Chingelnsana Singh
|Centre-back
|FC Goa
|Free transfer
|23
|India
|Subrata Paul
|Goalkeeper
|Jamshedpur FC
|Free transfer
|33
|India
|Akash Mishra
|Left-back
|Indian Arrows
|4.02 m
|18
|India
|Rohit Danu
|Striker
|Indian Arrows
|Undisclosed
|18
|India
|Lalbiakhlua Jongte
|Goalkeeper
|Indian Arrows
|Free transfer
|18
|India
Notable departures: Kamaljit Singh (to Odisha FC), Rohit Kumar (Kerala Blasters), Gurtej Singh (East Bengal),
Jamshedpur FC
Incoming: No transfer made so far.
Notable departures: Subrata Paul (to Hyderabad FC), CK Vineeth, Md Rafique Ali, Bikash Jairu (to East Bengal)
Kerala Blasters
KBFC players signed
|Players
|Position
|Signed from
|Transfer fee
|Age
|Nationality
|Ritwik Kumar Das
|Midfielder
|Real Kashmir
|Free transfer
|23
|India
|PS Gill
|Goalkeeper
|Bengaluru FC
|Free transfer
|19
|India
|Albino Gomes
|Goalkeeper
|Odisha FC
|Free transfer
|26
|India
|Denechandra Meitei
|Left-back
|TRAU FC
|Free trasnfer
|26
|India
|Nishu Kumar
|Left-back
|Bengaluru FC
|Free transfer
|22
|India
|Manvir Singh
|Striker
|Indian Arrows
|Free trasnfer
|19
|India
Notable Departures: Samuel Lalmuanpuia (to Odisha FC), Pritam Singh (to East Bengal), Nikola Krcmarevic, Sandesh Jhingan, Matej Poplatnik, Slavisa Stojanovic, Courage Pekuson
Mumbai City FC
Incoming: No signings made so far
Notable departures: Mohammed Rafique, Ravi Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari.
NorthEast United
NEUFC players signed
|Player
|Position
|Signed from
|Transfer fee
|Age
|Nationality
|Nabin Rabha
|Centre-back
|Shillong Lajong
|Free Transfer
|23
|Indian
|Rochharzela
|Attacking midfielder
|Aizawl FC
|Free transfer
|22
|Indian
|Lalkhawpuimawia
|Striker
|Churchill Brothers
|Free transfer
|28
|Indian
|Ponif Vaz
|Right-back
|Churchill Brothers
|Free transfer
|27
|Indian
|Subrabuddin Malik
|Midfielder
|Mohun Bagan
|free transfer
|27
|Indian
Notable departures: Redeem Tlang (to FC Goa), Milan Singh (East Bengal)
Odisha FC
Odisha FC players signed
|Players
|Position
|Signed from
|Transfer fee
|Age
|Nationality
|Kamalpreet Singh
|Centre-back
|Without club
|Free transfer
|22
|Indian
|Hendry Antonay
|Right-back
|Indian Arrows
|Free transfer
|22
|Indian
|Saurabh Meher
|Centre-back
|Indian Arrows
|Free transfer
|20
|Indian
|Boiringdao Bodo
|Left winger
|Bengaluru United
|Free transfer
|20
|Indian
|Kamaljit Singh
|Goalkeeper
|Hyderabad FC
|Free transfer
|24
|Indian
|Samuel Lamuanpuia
|Striker
|Kerala Blasters
|Free transfer
|22
|Indian
|Thoiba Singh
|Central Midfield
|Punjab FC
|Free transfer
|17
|Indian
|George D'Souza
|Left-back
|Sporting Club de Goa
|Free transfer
|26
|Indian
|Ravi Kumar
|Goalkeeper
|Mumbai City FC
|Free transfer
|27
|Indian
|Premjit Singh
|Right winger
|TRAU
|Free transfer
|18
|Indian
|Isak Vanlalruatfela
|Right winger
|Aizawl FC
|Free transfer
|19
|Indian
|Paul Rangfamzauva
|Defensive midfielder
|Aizawl FC
|Free transfer
|21
|Indian
Notable departures: Albino Gomes (to Kerala Blasters FC), Francisco Dorronsoro, Manuel Onwu, Carlos Delgado
(Stats courtesy: Transferkarkt.com)
Note: This article will be updated periodically with completed transfers ahead of the new season. The transfers mentioned in this article are as of August 5, 2020.