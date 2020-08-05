The 2020-’21 Indian Super League season has been pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is likely to start in November with the Football Sports Development Limited looking at two venues to host the competition.

However, the delay to the season hasn’t stopped clubs from building their squads for the upcoming campaign with a host of clubs being busy in the transfer market.

While the early trend has been to secure services of Indian youngsters, clubs have slowly started to bring in foreign signings.

As the season’s start nears, here’s a list of all transfers completed (officially) by every ISL club so far:

ATK

Incoming: No players signed so far.

Notable Departures: Pronay Halder, Mandi, Anas Edathodika, John Johnson, Victor Mongil, Debjit Majumder (Released) Arsh Shaikh, Anil Chavan, Sehnaj Singh, Balwant (to East Bengal), Agus Garcia (Retired)

Bengaluru FC

BFC players signed

Player Position Signed from Transfer Fee Age Nationality
Pratik Chaudhari Striker Mumbai City FC Free transfer 30 India
Lalthuammawia Ralte Goalkeeper FC Goa Free transfer 27 India
Joe Zoherliana Right-back Aizawl FC Free transfer 21 India
Wungngayam Muirang Central midfield Gokulam Kerala Free transfer 21 India
Cleiton Silva Striker Without club Free Transfer 33 Brazil

Notable departures: Kevaughn Frater, Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh (to East Bengal), PS Gill, Nishu Kumar (To Kerala Blasters)

Chennaiyin FC

Incoming: No signings made so far.

Notable Departures: Laldinliana Renthlei (to Jamshedpur FC), Tondonba Singh (to Mumbai City), Andre Schembri (Retired)

FC Goa

FC Goa players signed

Player Position Signed from Transfer fee (INR) Age Nationality
Redeem Tlang Right winger NorthEast United Free Transfer 25 India
Sanson Pereira Left-back Salgaocar Free transfer 22 India
Devendra Murgaokar Striker Salgaocar 1.02 million 21 India
Igor Angulo Striker Gornik Zabrze Free transfer 36 Spain
Makan Chote Right winger Punjab FC Free transfer 20 India

Notable Departures: L Ralte (to Bengaluru FC), Kingsley Fernandes (to Churchill Brothers), Andre Schembri (Retired)

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC players signed

Player Position Signed from Transfer Fee (INR) Age Nationality
Chingelnsana Singh Centre-back FC Goa Free transfer 23 India
Subrata Paul Goalkeeper Jamshedpur FC Free transfer 33 India
Akash Mishra Left-back Indian Arrows 4.02 m 18 India
Rohit Danu Striker Indian Arrows Undisclosed 18 India
Lalbiakhlua Jongte Goalkeeper Indian Arrows Free transfer 18 India

Notable departures: Kamaljit Singh (to Odisha FC), Rohit Kumar (Kerala Blasters), Gurtej Singh (East Bengal),

Jamshedpur FC

Incoming: No transfer made so far.

Notable departures: Subrata Paul (to Hyderabad FC), CK Vineeth, Md Rafique Ali, Bikash Jairu (to East Bengal)

Kerala Blasters

KBFC players signed

Players Position Signed from Transfer fee Age Nationality
Ritwik Kumar Das Midfielder Real Kashmir Free transfer 23 India
PS Gill Goalkeeper Bengaluru FC Free transfer 19 India
Albino Gomes Goalkeeper Odisha FC Free transfer 26 India
Denechandra Meitei Left-back TRAU FC Free trasnfer 26 India
Nishu Kumar Left-back Bengaluru FC Free transfer 22 India
Manvir Singh Striker Indian Arrows Free trasnfer 19 India

Notable Departures: Samuel Lalmuanpuia (to Odisha FC), Pritam Singh (to East Bengal), Nikola Krcmarevic, Sandesh Jhingan, Matej Poplatnik, Slavisa Stojanovic, Courage Pekuson

Mumbai City FC

Incoming: No signings made so far

Notable departures: Mohammed Rafique, Ravi Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari.

NorthEast United

NEUFC players signed

Player Position Signed from Transfer fee Age Nationality
Nabin Rabha Centre-back Shillong Lajong Free Transfer 23 Indian
Rochharzela Attacking midfielder Aizawl FC Free transfer 22 Indian
Lalkhawpuimawia Striker Churchill Brothers Free transfer 28 Indian
Ponif Vaz Right-back Churchill Brothers Free transfer 27 Indian
Subrabuddin Malik Midfielder Mohun Bagan free transfer 27 Indian

Notable departures: Redeem Tlang (to FC Goa), Milan Singh (East Bengal)

Odisha FC

Odisha FC players signed

Players Position Signed from Transfer fee Age Nationality
Kamalpreet Singh Centre-back Without club Free transfer 22 Indian
Hendry Antonay Right-back Indian Arrows Free transfer 22 Indian
Saurabh Meher Centre-back Indian Arrows Free transfer 20 Indian
Boiringdao Bodo Left winger Bengaluru United Free transfer 20 Indian
Kamaljit Singh Goalkeeper Hyderabad FC Free transfer 24 Indian
Samuel Lamuanpuia Striker Kerala Blasters Free transfer 22 Indian
Thoiba Singh Central Midfield Punjab FC Free transfer 17 Indian
George D'Souza Left-back Sporting Club de Goa Free transfer 26 Indian
Ravi Kumar Goalkeeper Mumbai City FC Free transfer 27 Indian
Premjit Singh Right winger TRAU Free transfer 18 Indian
Isak Vanlalruatfela Right winger Aizawl FC Free transfer 19 Indian
Paul Rangfamzauva Defensive midfielder Aizawl FC Free transfer 21 Indian

Notable departures: Albino Gomes (to Kerala Blasters FC), Francisco Dorronsoro, Manuel Onwu, Carlos Delgado

(Stats courtesy: Transferkarkt.com)

Note: This article will be updated periodically with completed transfers ahead of the new season. The transfers mentioned in this article are as of August 5, 2020.