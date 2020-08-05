The 2020-’21 Indian Super League season has been pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is likely to start in November with the Football Sports Development Limited looking at two venues to host the competition.

However, the delay to the season hasn’t stopped clubs from building their squads for the upcoming campaign with a host of clubs being busy in the transfer market.

While the early trend has been to secure services of Indian youngsters, clubs have slowly started to bring in foreign signings.

As the season’s start nears, here’s a list of all transfers completed (officially) by every ISL club so far:

ATK

Incoming: No players signed so far.

Notable Departures: Pronay Halder, Mandi, Anas Edathodika, John Johnson, Victor Mongil, Debjit Majumder (Released) Arsh Shaikh, Anil Chavan, Sehnaj Singh, Balwant (to East Bengal), Agus Garcia (Retired)

Bengaluru FC

BFC players signed Player Position Signed from Transfer Fee Age Nationality Pratik Chaudhari Striker Mumbai City FC Free transfer 30 India Lalthuammawia Ralte Goalkeeper FC Goa Free transfer 27 India Joe Zoherliana Right-back Aizawl FC Free transfer 21 India Wungngayam Muirang Central midfield Gokulam Kerala Free transfer 21 India Cleiton Silva Striker Without club Free Transfer 33 Brazil

Notable departures: Kevaughn Frater, Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh (to East Bengal), PS Gill, Nishu Kumar (To Kerala Blasters)

Chennaiyin FC

Incoming: No signings made so far.

Notable Departures: Laldinliana Renthlei (to Jamshedpur FC), Tondonba Singh (to Mumbai City), Andre Schembri (Retired)

FC Goa

FC Goa players signed Player Position Signed from Transfer fee (INR) Age Nationality Redeem Tlang Right winger NorthEast United Free Transfer 25 India Sanson Pereira Left-back Salgaocar Free transfer 22 India Devendra Murgaokar Striker Salgaocar 1.02 million 21 India Igor Angulo Striker Gornik Zabrze Free transfer 36 Spain Makan Chote Right winger Punjab FC Free transfer 20 India

Notable Departures: L Ralte (to Bengaluru FC), Kingsley Fernandes (to Churchill Brothers), Andre Schembri (Retired)

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC players signed Player Position Signed from Transfer Fee (INR) Age Nationality Chingelnsana Singh Centre-back FC Goa Free transfer 23 India Subrata Paul Goalkeeper Jamshedpur FC Free transfer 33 India Akash Mishra Left-back Indian Arrows 4.02 m 18 India Rohit Danu Striker Indian Arrows Undisclosed 18 India Lalbiakhlua Jongte Goalkeeper Indian Arrows Free transfer 18 India

Notable departures: Kamaljit Singh (to Odisha FC), Rohit Kumar (Kerala Blasters), Gurtej Singh (East Bengal),

Jamshedpur FC

Incoming: No transfer made so far.

Notable departures: Subrata Paul (to Hyderabad FC), CK Vineeth, Md Rafique Ali, Bikash Jairu (to East Bengal)

Kerala Blasters

KBFC players signed Players Position Signed from Transfer fee Age Nationality Ritwik Kumar Das Midfielder Real Kashmir Free transfer 23 India PS Gill Goalkeeper Bengaluru FC Free transfer 19 India Albino Gomes Goalkeeper Odisha FC Free transfer 26 India Denechandra Meitei Left-back TRAU FC Free trasnfer 26 India Nishu Kumar Left-back Bengaluru FC Free transfer 22 India Manvir Singh Striker Indian Arrows Free trasnfer 19 India

Happy to be a part of the @keralablasters family. I am looking forward to playing in front of the passionate #KBFC fans who have always been loud, proud and the heartbeat of the club in God’s own country.#yennumyellow💛 pic.twitter.com/4ICz6WViuX — Nishu Kumar (@nishukumar22) July 22, 2020

Notable Departures: Samuel Lalmuanpuia (to Odisha FC), Pritam Singh (to East Bengal), Nikola Krcmarevic, Sandesh Jhingan, Matej Poplatnik, Slavisa Stojanovic, Courage Pekuson

Mumbai City FC

Incoming: No signings made so far

Notable departures: Mohammed Rafique, Ravi Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari.

NorthEast United

NEUFC players signed Player Position Signed from Transfer fee Age Nationality Nabin Rabha Centre-back Shillong Lajong Free Transfer 23 Indian Rochharzela Attacking midfielder Aizawl FC Free transfer 22 Indian Lalkhawpuimawia Striker Churchill Brothers Free transfer 28 Indian Ponif Vaz Right-back Churchill Brothers Free transfer 27 Indian Subrabuddin Malik Midfielder Mohun Bagan free transfer 27 Indian

Notable departures: Redeem Tlang (to FC Goa), Milan Singh (East Bengal)

Odisha FC

Odisha FC players signed Players Position Signed from Transfer fee Age Nationality Kamalpreet Singh Centre-back Without club Free transfer 22 Indian Hendry Antonay Right-back Indian Arrows Free transfer 22 Indian Saurabh Meher Centre-back Indian Arrows Free transfer 20 Indian Boiringdao Bodo Left winger Bengaluru United Free transfer 20 Indian Kamaljit Singh Goalkeeper Hyderabad FC Free transfer 24 Indian Samuel Lamuanpuia Striker Kerala Blasters Free transfer 22 Indian Thoiba Singh Central Midfield Punjab FC Free transfer 17 Indian George D'Souza Left-back Sporting Club de Goa Free transfer 26 Indian Ravi Kumar Goalkeeper Mumbai City FC Free transfer 27 Indian Premjit Singh Right winger TRAU Free transfer 18 Indian Isak Vanlalruatfela Right winger Aizawl FC Free transfer 19 Indian Paul Rangfamzauva Defensive midfielder Aizawl FC Free transfer 21 Indian

Notable departures: Albino Gomes (to Kerala Blasters FC), Francisco Dorronsoro, Manuel Onwu, Carlos Delgado

(Stats courtesy: Transferkarkt.com)