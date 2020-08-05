Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal has received a direct entry into the US Open singles main draw after several top players pulled out of the Grand Slam starting August 31.

The 22-year-old made his Grand Slam debut at US Open last year, coming through the qualifiers to play Roger Federer in the first round and winning the first set. Since then, he has climbed steadily and is the top-ranked Indian at present.

The world no 127 was the last man to receive direct entry into the field of 128, which was determined using the latest ATP rankings, according to the tournament website.

Nagal is the only Indian in the men’s field with Prajnesh Gunneswaran, ranked 132, named in the alternates.

Three-time US Open champion and world no 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the field with defending champion Rafael Nadal pulling out citing concerns over the coronavirus.

Federer has withdrawn from all competitions this year owing to a knee injury and former champion Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Fabio Fognini and Gael Monfils are the other top players missing from the men’s field. In the women’s draw, world No 1 Ashleigh Barty has also withdrawn due to health concerns.