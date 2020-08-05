New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr said it is a shame that the Women’s T20 Challenge – an exhibition event organised by Board of Control for Cricket in India – is clashing with the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia this year.

The BCCI announced on Sunday that Women’s T20 Challenge will take place in the United Arab Emirates, comprising three teams with four matches during the playoff week of the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

Teenage leg-spin sensation Kerr, who appeared in the 2019 edition of India’s T20 Challenge and impressed in the final, hoped cricketers can take part in both of those events as well as The Hundred in England.

“It is a shame it’s scheduled at the same time as the Big Bash, it was meant to be played earlier this year [but got postponed],” Kerr was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Wednesday.

“Hopefully in the next year or so the women’s IPL can grow and cricketers will be able to play in that, the Big Bash and over in England as well.”

Kerr’s compatriot Maddy Green also hoped there is a separate window for events going forward.

“We’ve seen the progression of women’s cricket since the WBBL has been in place and it would be great to see different windows open for the Hundred, the IPL and the WBBL,” New Zealand batter Green said, adding players around the world want to be part of all of these tournaments.

“Obviously it’s a challenge trying to find time considering what’s been going on with Covid-19 so it seems unfortunate this year that it’s a clash but hopefully next year separate windows open up for all three tournaments.”

Both Kerr and Green have signed up with Brisbane Heat for the upcoming WBBL season.

While Indian cricketers have welcomed the decision to hold the T20 Challenge, many overseas stars have expressed disappointment at the timing of the event. Australia superstar Alyssa Healy was vocal in her criticism while New Zealand captain Suzie Bates joined in as well.

