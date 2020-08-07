Top seed Petra Martic came back from a set down to beat Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova and reach the quarter-finals at the Palermo Open on Thursday. The WTA tournament marks the return of tennis after five-month shutdown due to coronavirus.

After a day of upsets on Wednesday, the top seed was under pressure early too but dug deep to secure a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win at the clay-court event. She will play Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich next.

The top seed fights back! 👊



Petra Martic takes the second set, 6-4.#PLO20 pic.twitter.com/UbGYp0AQip — wta (@WTA) August 6, 2020

Fourth seed Anett Kontaveit had to fight for a comeback win as well, as she rallied to beat Germany’s Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. The Estonian will face another tough test in the quarters against 19-year-old wildcard Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who had stunned Donna Vekic to make her first WTA quarter-final.

Dayana Yastremska, the seventh seed, was the only one to close out a straight sets win as she defeated lucky loser Oceane Dodin, 6-2, 6-4. to complete the quarterfinal line-up. She will face local favorite Camila Giorgi next, who was put to the test for her second-round win. She came from a set down to beat Slovenian teenager Kaja Juvan. The former World No.26 secured a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win to continue the good show by Italians at the event.

🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹



With Camila Giorgi, Sara Errani, and Elisabetta Cocciaretto into the QFs @LadiesOpenPA, this is the 1st time 3 🇮🇹 women are into the QFs at a WTA event since 2015 Hobart (Giorgi, Knapp, Vinci).



1st time in Palermo since 2010 (Errani, Oprandi, Pennetta). #PLO20 pic.twitter.com/ADLvCC02Wq — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 6, 2020

Results

Second round

Petra Martic (CRO x1) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Anett Kontaveit (EST x4) bt Laura Siegemund (GER) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

Dayana Yastremska (UKR x7) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-2, 6-4