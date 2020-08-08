Top-seeded Petra Martic and fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit advanced to the semifinals of the Palermo Ladies Open on Friday. This is the first tour-level event in five months.

Martic beat qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a tight battle with both sets going to the tie-breaker 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) and then Kontaveit defeated Italian teenager Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a three-setter 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

The other semifinal will feature Fiona Ferro of France against local favourite Camila Giorgi of Italy.

Ferro eliminated two-time Palermo champion Sara Errani 6-4, 6-1; and Giorgi had to save two match points in the second set before finding a way past seventh-seeded Dayana Yastremska in a thee-hour battle 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

It will be Giorgi’s second career semifinal on clay.