Barcelona qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Saturday after a 3-1 win over Napoli that saw them through 4-2 on aggregate, but it was Lionel Messi’s brilliant solo goal that was the highlight of the night as the Argentian bamboozled the Napoli defence to fire a stunning strike in the first half.

Picking up the ball on the right side, Messi found his way past a bunch of Napoli defenders thanks to a combination of great close control and sheer grit to have the ball at his feet.

Messi didn’t exactly glide past the defence as he lost control of the ball at times, but still; managed to win it back despite heavy pressure from the opposing defenders.

The finish truly capped it off as the Argentine who lost his balance still managed to curl an effort past the Napoli goalkeeper who couldn’t keep it out despite getting a fingertip on it.

The amount of power the Argentine generated despite being on his way down made the goal truly remarkable.

It was also crucial in how the tie panned out as it settled Barcelona’s nerves in what was a nervy affair before that point.

The Catalans will face Bayern Munich in the last eight in Lisbon thanks to first-half goals from Clement Lenglet, Messi and Luis Suarez.

Lorenzo Insigne pulled one back from the penalty spot deep into first-half stoppage time but the Italians could not launch a comeback.

