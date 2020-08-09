Among the many sporting events cancelled for 2020, the Ballon D’or award ceremony was one. This year will mark the first time the trophy given for the world’s best men’s footballer has not been awarded since Englishman Stanley Matthews won the inaugural edition in 1956. And hence, we were spared the (often tedious) debate of why <insert name of winner> did not deserve it, but it should have been <insert name of contender> to get that accolade. Instead, we had fans arguing who was robbed this year.
And the name dominating that discussion was Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.
He showed just why that was the case with yet another stellar performance on Saturday to mark the return of Champions League action. Lewandowski scored twice and set up two more goals as Bayern Munich cruised into the UCL quarter-finals with a 4-1 victory over Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 tie Saturday.
Leading 3-0 from February’s first leg in London, Lewandowski converted a penalty and then created a goal for Ivan Perisic. Tammy Abraham pulled one back for Chelsea before strikes from Corentin Tolisso and Lewandowski wrapped up a 7-1 aggregate win.
The Polish striker was the star of the show for Bayern Munich as his performance, once again, fuelled comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The brace helped Lewandowski take his tally to 13 goals in the Champions League this season, the most by any player. Incredibly, his overall tally for the 2019-’20 season now stands at 53 goals.
Lewandowski is three clear of Erling Haaland in the Champions League goalscorers’ charts this season and seven clear of teammate Serge Gnabry, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus who are the joint second-highest scoring players still active in this season’s Champions League. Ronaldo only scored four goals in this season’s while Messi so far has only two goals to his name.
Top goalscorers - UCL 2019-'20
|Pos
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|1
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|13
|2
|Erling Haaland
|Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund
|10
|3
|Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|6
|3
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|6
|3
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|6
|3
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|6
|3
|Memphis Depay
|Lyon
|6
|3
|Gabriel Jesus
|Manchester City
|6
|8
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|5
|8
|Heung-Min Son
|Tottenham
|5
Lewandowski will now have his eyes set on Ronaldo’s record of most goals scored in a single UCL campaign. He needs four more goals to match his tally.
Most goals in single UCL season
|Rank
|Player
|Season
|Goals
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2013–14
|17
|2
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2015–16
|16
|3
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2017–18
|15
|4
|José Altafini
|1962–63
|14
|4
|Lionel Messi
|2011–12
|14
|6
|Robert Lewandowski
|2019–20
|13
|7
|Ferenc Puskás
|1959–60
|12
|7
|Gerd Müller
|1972–73
|12
|7
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|2002–03
|12
|7
|Lionel Messi
|2010–11
|12
|7
|Mario Gómez
|2011–12
|12
|7
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2012–13
|12
|7
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2016–17
|12
|7
|Lionel Messi
|2018–19
|12
Against Chelsea, the Polish striker hand a hand in all seven goals scored by Bayern Munich, another unique achievement for the man who once scored a remarkable four goals in 16 second-half minutes.
In addition, Lewandowski is also among the leading providers in the Champions League this season, proving that he is a complete footballer who scores as well as creates goals when on song.
Top assist makers - UCL 2019-'20
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Assists
|1
|Hakim Ziyech
|Ajax Amsterdam
|5
|2
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|4
|2
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|4
|2
|Corentin Tolisso
|Bayern Munich
|4
|2
|Angel di Maria
|PSG
|4
|2
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|4
|2
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|4
|3
|Gabriel Jesus
|Manchester City
|3
Lewondowski is now the fourth-highest scorer in Champions League history, going past Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema thanks to his brace against the Blues. He’s only behind Ronaldo, Messi and Raul.
The former Borussia Dortmund striker has been in terrific form this season and that has been largely down to Bayern Munich’s incredible turnaround since Hansi Flick’s arrival.
Bayern Munich have won all eight matches in the Champions League this season and have scored 31 goals in the process, 11 more than PSG and Manchester City who have the joint second-best tally.
The Bavarians also have the joint second-best defensive record in the competition this season having conceded just six goals this season. Only PSG have conceded fewer goals (4) this season.
Bayern Munich seem to have some special liking for London clubs having already scored ten goals against Tottenham Hotsour earlier this season
Looking ahead, Bayern now face their toughest test in the Champions League so far as they come up against Messi’s Barcelona in the quarter-final. The contest has been tipped as a battle between the Argentine and Lewandowski. Can the Polish star outscore the Barcelona legend? It promises to be a blockbuster.