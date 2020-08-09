Chris Woakes hit an unbeaten 84 as England came from behind to beat Pakistan by three wickets in the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.
England were struggling in pursuit of a victory target of 277 after collapsing to 117/5 on the fourth day.
But man-of-the-match Woakes, who had helped drag England back into this contest with 2/11 in just five overs late Friday, and fellow World Cup winner Jos Buttler turned the tide with a stand of 139.
Watch: From Pakistan’s impressive start to England’s sensational run-chase, highlights of first Test
“It was a brilliant chase,” said England captain Joe Root at the presentation ceremony.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the lads. That partnership with Woakesy and Jos was magnificent. One thing you can never doubt in our dressing room is the character. I am really proud and pleased that has shone through today.”
At the start of day four, Pakistan resumed on 137/8 and added a quickfire 32 runs before being bowled out for 169. As it turned out, the target wouldn’t be enough.
Victory meant England had won an opening Test for the first time in six series.
Defeat was tough on Yasir, who took eight wickets in the match.
Wicketkeeper Buttler had a poor game in the field, twice missing Shan Masood on 45 during the Pakistan opener’s 156 that was instrumental in leaving England with a first-innings deficit of over a hundred runs. But he turned it around in spectacular fashion, underlining his importance to the side.
Earlier, Broad finished with figures of 3/37, taking his tally to six in the match, and there were also two wickets apiece for Woakes and Ben Stokes, who both had figures of 2/11. Stokes’ breakthroughs on day three were crucial given he was not expected to bowl in the match.
Pakistan scored 326 in its first innings before dismissing England for 219.
The second of the three tests starts Thursday at Southampton and Pakistan have to find inspiration to overcome this heartbreak, while England would look to continue their red-hot streak under Joe Root’s captaincy.
