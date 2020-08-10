Indian men’s hockey team striker Mandeep Singh has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, Sports Authority of India confirmed in a statement on Monday.

He became the sixth player in the cam at SAI Bengaluru to test positive for the virus.

“Mandeep is asymptomatic and is administered treatment by doctors along with the other five players who have tested positive,” the SAI statement read.

On Saturday, Indian men’s team captain Manpreet Singh and four other players had tested positive for the virus. SAI said that the players only had mild symptoms and were doing well.

Dr Avinash HR, who has been deputed by the state government, had said all five players are exhibiting mild symptoms with only one down with fever.

“The vitals of the players like temperature, oxygen levels have been monitored and all five players have been found to be mild symptomatic cases,” Dr Avinash said.

“Except for one, the other four players did not have a fever. They are doing fine and we have put them on immunity boosters and other support medicines,” he added.

Routine investigations as per protocol will be conducted by doctors till their vitals are normal again, the SAI said.

The players tested positive after returning to the national hockey camp at the SAI South Centre in Bengaluru following a month-long break.

The national players were earlier stranded at the centre for over two months (till June) when a national lockdown was imposed to contain the virus.

After coming back from the break, the players were in mandatory quarantine before resumption of training at the centre.