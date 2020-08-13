Paris Saint-Germain produced a stunning late comeback to beat Atalanta 2-1 in their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon on Wednesday with substitute Eric Choupo-Moting scoring the winner in the third minute of injury time.
Atalanta were on the brink of extending their remarkable European run on into the last four after Mario Pasalic gave the Italians a 27th-minute lead in the first game of the ‘Final Eight’ at an empty Estadio da Luz.
PSG were on the verge of another disappointing Champions League exit till close to the 90th minute.
But the French side were rescued as Marquinhos came forward to scramble in a last-minute equaliser and they did not even need extra time to complete the turnaround, as Kylian Mbappe set up fellow substitute Choupo-Moting to win the game at the death.
This is the club’s first semi-final since 1995 and the first since they were taken over by Qatari owners, who pumped in money for the elusive Champions League trophy. The dream might finally come true this year, where the knockouts are one-off games in Lisbon due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They will play RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the dramatic win for PSG and heartbreak for Atalanta.