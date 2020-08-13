England’s World Cup-winning spinner Laura Marsh retired from all forms of cricket on Wednesday.

Marsh was a key member of the England team that won the 2017 World Cup and played in 103 one-day internationals during her career.

The 33-year-old announced her retirement from international cricket in December and has now decided to call time on her domestic career as well.

“I have made the decision to retire from all forms of cricket,” Marsh announced on Twitter.

“With the cancellation of The Hundred competition this year, I feel that it is the right time to hang up the boots. I want to say a huge thank you to all the teams and organisations I have represented over the years.”

I owe a huge amount to both Kent & Sussex for the role they played in my development as a player.



Big thanks also to The Surrey Stars, Sydney Sixers, NSW Breakers and Otago Sparks. Every team I played for developed me as a player and a person and I am fortunate to have made — Laura Marsh (@lauramarsh7) August 12, 2020

Marsh made her debut for the Kent Women’s team in 2003 before moving to Sussex in 2011. She also played for the Surrey Stars and took part in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Here’s how her teammates and peers reacted to the news of Marsh’s retirement.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England Women's most successful spinner of all time

🏆 Eight trophies with Kent Women



👏👏👏 #ThankYouBoggy — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) August 12, 2020

Such a big part of England’s success on field and I have a feeling will now play just as important role off field. Congrats on a wonderful playing career Laura. To sharing a stint or two in the future. 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/Jt8R9WYl1T — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) August 12, 2020

Congrats on a stellar career mate. Gritty, determined and a huge team player. Here’s to whatever comes next 🍻🍻 https://t.co/7BPVcR3VY5 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 12, 2020

Loved the battles that we had on the field Boggy, but enjoyed getting to know you off the field. Enjoy the next phase of your life x — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) August 12, 2020

Congrats on your career Boggy, all the best with what’s next. Look forward to enjoying a celebratory drink when we can! — Rachael Haynes (@RachaelHaynes) August 13, 2020

❤️ Enjoy the next chapter Lor #glassofred — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) August 12, 2020

So much to be proud of @lauramarsh7! Can’t wait to enjoy your retirement with you #awholenewworld #dontyoudarecloseyoureyes 🍺 🍷 🍸 https://t.co/pRnjC5A67w — Lydia Greenway (@lydiagreenway) August 12, 2020

Retirement announcement from @lauramarsh7. Double World Cup winner in 2009, and another in 2017, plus multiple Ashes & County Champs (we honestly lost count!) with @SussexWomen & @KentWomenScores. Congratulations on all you've achieved Laura, and best wishes for the future! https://t.co/iCMoUyp2cA — Women's County Cricket Day (@WomensCricDay) August 12, 2020

Love you 🍑! — Ellyse Perry (@EllysePerry) August 12, 2020

You are a true credit to the game, it’s a sad day but also a time to thank you for all that you have brought to the game in both Kent & in all the other teams as listed below! Good luck in the future & a massive well done for all of your achievements! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/c5DoXFeNYX — davidjordan (@daviddhathrill) August 12, 2020

With AFP Inputs