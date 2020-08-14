United States midfielder Tyler Adams was the star of the show as he scored Leipzig’s late winner against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Thursday.

Leipzig, who were only founded in 2009, reached the semi-finals for the first time with a 2-1 win over Atletico, twice runners-up. They will face Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final.

Holding midfielder Adams scored the winner in the 88th minute, his first goal for the club, after a Joao Felix penalty had cancelled out Dani Olmo’s opener for Leipzig.

“I am not your typical goal scorer, but I am happy I could help the team,” said Adams, who came on as a substitute. Adams’ effort came after his fired shot took a cruel deflection of Stefan Savic and flew in.

“Coming into this game, I was told I wasn’t starting but needed to be ready to come off the bench and make an impact, so I had to get myself in the right mindset to come out and help in anyway possible,” added the 21-year-old.

Twitter was full of praise for RB Leipzig as they cherished the win for a side that have achieved so much in such a short period of time.

Here are some notable reactions of football fans on Twitter to Leipzig reaching the semi-finals.

Age of clubs still left in the Champions League:



1. Manchester City - 126 years old

2. Barcelona - 121 years old

3. Bayern Munich - 120 years old

5. Lyon - 70 years old

5. PSG - 50 years old

6. RB Leipzig - 11 years old



City need to win this years CL for the good of football — Kenney (@sam_kenney) August 13, 2020

🔴⚪️ Leipzig are the 75th team to reach a European Cup semi-final in competition history 🎉🎉🎉#UCL pic.twitter.com/1SkVk0oINq — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 13, 2020

Diego Simeone was coaching three years when RB Leipzig was founded. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 13, 2020

71% of the CL goals Man Utd have ever scored came before RB Leipzig were formed — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 13, 2020

RB Leipzig become the most easterly Champions League semi-finalists since Dynamo Kiev in 1999. First from a place that used to be behind the Iron Curtain to reach the last four in the 21st century. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 13, 2020

At just 33, Julian Nagelsmann has guided Leipzig to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Twitter were in awe of his tactical masterclass that got better of the wily Digeo Simeone and his Atletico Madrid side.

Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig used an adaptive attacking shape to build & overload vs Atletico's well known 4-4-2. Predominantly 3-1-5-1 (3v2 first line with CM Laimer moving from CM to RW). If the pivot Kampl was pressed, Sabitzer dropped alongside to make 3-2-4-1. pic.twitter.com/MQXHvYRVpb — Riccardo Marchioli (@RMarchioli) August 14, 2020

Four and a bit years ago Julian Nagelsmann was coaching Hoffenheim Under-19s. Now he’s guided RB Leipzig into the semi-finals of the Champions League, outwitting Diego Simeone. Tactically smart, bold, sets the right mood and tempo amongst his players. And he’s only 33. #RBLATL — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 13, 2020

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is just 33-years old and making history.. 👀🙇🙏🙏



He is the youngest ever Bundesliga manager and youngest manager in Champions League history to reach the UCL semi-finals.#UCL pic.twitter.com/Y4BARzYmXB — Sporty Chic On Radio (@sportykachy) August 13, 2020

Julian Nagelsmann is younger than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Just let that sink in. 👀👔👍 pic.twitter.com/9ezcMMI9Em — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) August 13, 2020

Speaking of Ronaldo, Leipzig did something that only he has managed to do in the last few years

RB Leipzig are the first team to knock Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League without Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad. pic.twitter.com/yK71RB5Ol0 — RMadridbabe (@RMadridBabe) August 13, 2020

As for Timo Werner who decided against playing for Leipzig in the Champions League in order to be ready for Chelsea’s new season, Twitter wasn’t a very kind place.

Timo Werner watching the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid game https://t.co/xcf4yyzeyD — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 13, 2020