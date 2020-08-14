United States midfielder Tyler Adams was the star of the show as he scored Leipzig’s late winner against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Thursday.
Leipzig, who were only founded in 2009, reached the semi-finals for the first time with a 2-1 win over Atletico, twice runners-up. They will face Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final.
Holding midfielder Adams scored the winner in the 88th minute, his first goal for the club, after a Joao Felix penalty had cancelled out Dani Olmo’s opener for Leipzig.
“I am not your typical goal scorer, but I am happy I could help the team,” said Adams, who came on as a substitute. Adams’ effort came after his fired shot took a cruel deflection of Stefan Savic and flew in.
“Coming into this game, I was told I wasn’t starting but needed to be ready to come off the bench and make an impact, so I had to get myself in the right mindset to come out and help in anyway possible,” added the 21-year-old.
Twitter was full of praise for RB Leipzig as they cherished the win for a side that have achieved so much in such a short period of time.
Here are some notable reactions of football fans on Twitter to Leipzig reaching the semi-finals.
At just 33, Julian Nagelsmann has guided Leipzig to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Twitter were in awe of his tactical masterclass that got better of the wily Digeo Simeone and his Atletico Madrid side.
Speaking of Ronaldo, Leipzig did something that only he has managed to do in the last few years
As for Timo Werner who decided against playing for Leipzig in the Champions League in order to be ready for Chelsea’s new season, Twitter wasn’t a very kind place.