Most football matches become a blur once the final whistle goes. You might remember some special goals, maybe the result itself, years down the line but not too much else. But every now and then, a football match comes along that sears itself into your brain, moment by moment, making it an entirely unforgettable 90 minutes.
Or desperately forgettable, if your team was on the wrong side.
August 14, 2020 was one such night.
Bayern Munich humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in Friday’s Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon to set up a potential clash against Manchester City for a place in the final.
Thomas Mueller and Philippe Coutinho both scored twice as the German double winners blew Barca away in a merciless display that will prompt serious questions over Lionel Messi’s future in Spain.
Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski were also on target for Bayern, with Barca’s goals coming via a David Alaba own goal and a second-half strike from Luis Suarez.
Thomas Mueller scored twice either side of goals from Ivan Perisic and Serge Gnabry in a stunning opening 31 minutes at an empty Estadio da Luz, with a David Alaba own-goal having briefly brought Barcelona back level.
Luis Suarez pulled it back to 4-2 at one point in the second half, but Barcelona then caved in, with Joshua Kimmich getting Bayern’s fifth before three more goals in the final stages, one for the prolific Robert Lewandowski and two for substitute Philippe Coutinho.
That was the really humiliating part for the beaten side, with Coutinho on loan in Bavaria from Barcelona, who spent 160 million euros on signing the Brazilian in 2018 but never got the best out of him.
Brief scores:
Barcelona (ESP) 2 (Alaba 7-og, Suarez 57) lost against Bayern Munich (GER) 8 (Mueller 4, 31, Perisic 22, Gnabry 27, Kimmich 63, Lewandowski 82, Coutinho 85, 89)
Here’s a look at the best reactions to the game from a crazy night:
The tweet that seemed to be most common, however, was this:
(With AFP inputs)