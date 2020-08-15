Bayern Munich’s 8-2 victory against Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final on Friday sent shockwaves across the footballing world.

Thomas Mueller and substitute Philippe Coutinho both scored twice for Bayern alongside Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski who also netted.

Barcelona had only a David Alaba own goal to show for in first half before Luis Suarez offered brief hope with a second-half goal that made the scoreline 4-2.

The game was eerily reminiscent of Germany’s 7-1 destruction of Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, a game in which Mueller also played and scored.

This was Bayern’s 19th consecutive victory in all competitions, and a 28th game unbeaten for Hansi Flick’s side. They have now scored 39 goals in nine Champions League outings this season.

Here’s what the players and managers had to say after the match on Friday:

Thomas Mueller, who scored two of Bayern’s goals, on comparisons with Germany’s famous 7-1 rout of Brazil at the 2014 World Cup: “When we played against Brazil we were not as in control as we were tonight. Against Brazil, it happened, we were good, we wanted here to play like we have done the last few weeks. You can never completely turn Barcelona off, but we gave their midfield practically no room, we did what we wanted to do. Our team spirit is extremely good and the main thing is we are doing what we want to do on the pitch, everyone is torturing themselves to put the work in.”

Joshua Kimmich, who scored Bayern’s fifth goal: “We knew it is never easy against Barcelona, but this is an unbelievable result. It’s hard to comprehend. Unbelievable, I was a bit ashamed how I celebrated that goal as it was 99% down to him (Alphonso Davies), world class.”

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique: “We have hit rock bottom. This is not the first, nor the second, nor the third time. We are not on the right path. Tonight was unacceptable for Barcelona. It was a disgrace.”

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu: “It’s a very difficult night, the defeat is very hard for the supporters, the players ... We are sorry for everyone. We have not lived up to the club that we are. It was a disaster.”

Bayern coach Hansi Flick: “In the end, I really must pay the team a huge compliment as the way they played, the attitude is top. To maintain this spirit for 90 minutes is impressive.”

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer commiserated with fellow Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: “Obviously it’s a great result for us, but you don’t want your national team colleagues to experience something like that.”

