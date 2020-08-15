Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired,” Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle.

The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super kings teammates in Chennai ahead of this year’s IPL in the UAE.

The 39-year-old’s last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

One of the best runners between the wickets was run out following a hard-earned 50 in that tense game, shattering Indian hopes and leaving him in a state of disbelief.

The reticent man from Ranchi will, however, go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India, turning up for the country in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.

The last leg of his career was, however, marred by a drop in form, prompting several critics to question his resolve to continue.

But he nevertheless signs off as an ODI legend with 10,773 runs, averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major chunk of his career.

In the Test format, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 and led India to more wins (27) than anyone else before him. However, runs are not the parameter on which Dhoni’s career can be truly judged.

Considered a punter by some and a master strategist by several others, it was Dhoni’s captaincy, wondrous reading of match situations and the jaw-dropping hand-speed behind stumps that had the cricket world mesmerised.

A leader even after he gave up the official tag of the leader, Dhoni will be remembered as the nonconformist, who made risks look like well thought-out strategy.

Whether it was handing the ball to rookie Joginder Sharma in the final over of the 2007 World T20 or pushing himself ahead of man-in-form Yuvraj Singh in the 2011 50-over World Cup, Dhoni’s instincts rarely failed him.

For the record, India lifted the trophy on both occasions, propelling him to cult status in a country which remains hopelessly in love with all things cricket.

The IPL was also his happy hunting ground where he was the revered ‘Thala’, leading the Chennai Super Kings to three trophies.

The most significant of those titles came last season when the side made its return to the event after a two-year suspension for its official Gurunath Meiyappan’s role in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

As soon as the news of Dhoni’s retirement broke out on Saturday evening, tributes started pouring in for the much-loved former India captain.

Here are some of reactions:

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you 👏🇮🇳 @msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

23rd December 2004 - 9th July 2019.



It all ended how it started for MS Dhoni.



Thank you MS,

What a career.

What an achievements.

What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/bLCVR2aT3D — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 15, 2020

Thanks for everything Mahi Bhai...you will always be special for me, have learnt so much from you! Always wishing you the best! pic.twitter.com/4MFQvHbAzN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 15, 2020

Legend retires 👏

Congratulations on a great career

Best wishes ahead in life #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/XtZ8zq9Tem — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 15, 2020

Congrats @ImRaina for your stellar career. A proven match winner 👏🏻👏🏻 #rainaretires — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 15, 2020

He is one of a kind is MS Dhoni. And he leaves the game exactly that way. A figther, a leader, a legend. But still a very simple man. A very simple man who once was my room-mate.

📺: https://t.co/aoO331rNaY#ThankYouMSDhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020

Thank you @msdhoni bhai for your contribution to Indian cricket, and the mentorship over the years. Congratulations on a remarkable career, and best wishes for the journey ahead! pic.twitter.com/pQfIzEJnHe — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 15, 2020

Congratulations @msdhoni on a great International career. It was an honour to play alongside. Your calm demeanour and the laurels you brought as skipper will forever be remembered and cherished. Wishing you the very best. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2020

When you lead without saying, get the best with out asking, build a team without meetings ,be humble when others crumble and an epitome of simplicity ...you are @msdhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/EhC0yFhbOX — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 15, 2020

So MS Dhoni wanted to announce his retirement on Independence day. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 15, 2020

Seeing Dhoni’s journey from a small town boy into a match-winner and one of the most astute leaders the world has seen was remarkable. Thank you for the wonderful memories, Mahi. It was my privilege to play alongside you and I will always cherish the memories we shared together. pic.twitter.com/NgCUdR6aSN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2020

The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 15, 2020

There’s only one #MSDhoni. Thank you my friend and elder brother for being the biggest inspiration in my career. Will miss playing with you in the blue jersey but am sure you will always be there for me and will keep guiding me 🙏🏾🇮🇳 #7 pic.twitter.com/Q3j9pbcOGy — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 15, 2020

Welcome to the retirement club, MSD!

What a magical career! 🤝 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 15, 2020

Adios @msdhoni. Thanks a lot for all the trophies and the memories. As long as cricket lives your legacy will live on. #MSDhoni #dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/xq55FQeh6c — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 15, 2020

From “India A” to “The India” our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there’s no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2020

Captain Cool signs off😢

Though we knew this day would arrive , it’s a hard pill to swallow💔



We will certainly miss that adrenaline flow when you enter the field and your helicopter shots under pressure !! pic.twitter.com/oQCjcjIVLn — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) August 15, 2020

Year 1929 - Great Depression



Hrs 1929 - Great Depression#Dhoni 😥 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 15, 2020

‘From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired’.

Something nobody has likely said before and nobody will likely say hence. MS Dhoni. Always original — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) August 15, 2020

🏆 World Cup 2011

🏆 No.1 in Tests 2010

🏆 T20 WC 2007

🏆 Champions Trophy 2013

🏆 IPL 2010, 2011, 2018

🏆 CLT20 2010, 2014

🏆 Asia Cup ODI 2010

🏆 Asia Cup T20 2016

🥇 No.1 batsman in ODIs 2006



MS Dhoni is a giant cricketer who played the game with great success. End of an era. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 15, 2020

Under Dhoni India won three ICC events in six years where previously they had won just two in their entire history & they became Test number one for the first time. As India became the game's economic behemoth he brought them success on the field to match their domination off it. — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) August 15, 2020

Nooooo !!!

You’ve always known the best ..

Thanks for the entertainment 🙏🏽🤗 #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0Jwqb4hgaT — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020

(With inputs from PTI)