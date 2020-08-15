Live updates: Dhoni’s international retirement confirmed; Kohli and Tendulkar lead tributes
The former India captain posted a video on Instagram late on August 15 evening saying ‘consider me as retired’.
Live updates
9.51 pm:
9.50 pm: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s enigmatic persona, his ability to the read situations and change the course of the match with an inspired bowling change and the nerves of steel to take a chase to its logical end have all been talked about so often. But what flies under the radar (if such a thing is possible with Dhoni) is the former Indian skipper’s ability behind the stumps. His genius is front of the wickets somewhat overshadows his brilliance with the gloves.
Pause, rewind, play: A look at MS Dhoni’s unmatched brilliance behind the stumps
9.45 pm: Dhoni holds the record for most international matches as captain (332). Unarguably the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper.
9.42 pm: India’s record across formats under Dhoni...
|Format
|Span
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Draw
|W/L
|Tests
|2008-2014
|60
|27 (#2)
|18
|0
|15
|1.500
|ODIs
|2007-2018
|200
|110 (#1)
|74
|5
|11
|1.486
|T20Is
|2007-2016
|72
|41 (#1)
|28
|1
|2
|1.464
|All formats
|2007-2018
|332
|178 (#1)
|120
|6
|15
|1.483
9.36 pm: Here’s the link to the BCCI statement of Dhoni’s retirement (confirmation that it is only from international cricket).
9.28 pm: Jay Shah, BCCI secretary: “MS Dhoni is one of the greats of the modern era. I understand it’s a personal decision and we respect that. ‘Mahi’ as we all fondly refer to him, has had an exceptional career in international cricket. His captaincy has been both inspiring and commendable. He is leaving the game richer from the time he joined. I wish him all the very best for IPL and his future endeavours.”
9.25 pm: A touching tweet from Virat Kohli...
9.22 pm: Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI: “It is the end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something, which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game. His batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one. He has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country. He will finish with no regrets on the field. An outstanding career; I wish him the best in life.”
9.20 pm: “Former India captain Mr Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket,” the BCCI confirmed.
9.17 pm: In this 2008 interview with ESPNCricinfo (not long after he had overseen the World T20 campaign as well as the memorable CB Series triumph in Australia), he spoke about what was important to him as captain:
“One of my theories is to be captain on the field and off the field you need to totally enjoy each other’s company. I don’t like discussing cricket off the field.
As captain you’ll take vital decisions and your thinking or decisions can have a big impact on the game, but a lot depends on the individuals you give jobs to. That’s why I’ve always said the captain is the guy who accumulates all the pressure and then channels it to different individuals - bowlers or allrounders or batsmen. Basically he’s a selfish guy who picks guys to do the job for him. It’s very important for him to motivate others who’ll do loads of jobs for him.”— via ESPNCricinfo (March 2008)
9.13 pm: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is many things to Indian cricket. The batsman who went from a swashbuckling young dasher to mature master-finisher. The wicket-keeper who made stumpings cool and performed no-look run-outs for fun. The superstar who normalised the fact that superstar cricketers can, indeed, come from any corner of the country.
But most of all, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is India’s Captain Cool. Even when he is not the captain.
Indian cricket’s greatest captains: MS Dhoni – the legend who led his team to three ICC trophies
9.10 pm: “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind,” Raina posted on Instagram. The announcement (in all likelihood) of his international retirement too.
9.08 pm: Here is a collection of reactions to the big news...
9.03 pm: Sachin Tendulkar leads the tribute for the former captain.
8.56 pm: Here’s the post from Instagram.
The video posted by Dhoni is a montage with images of his cricketing journey with the Indian team. The video, which has the song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon from the 1976 Hindi movie Kabhie Kabhie playing in the background, starts with stills of his international debut in 2004.
The video goes on to show some the highs and lows of his career. The victory at the 2007 World T20, the 2011 World Cup triumph and the 2013 Champions Trophy are some of the big moments that feature. The video also has images of MSD playing with other Indian cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.
8.50 pm: “From 1929 hrs consider me as retired”
In what is quite possibly THE MOST Dhoni way possible, the former India captain announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday evening.
MS Dhoni said Saturday he had retired from India’s national team with a short social media post, while it is expected that he would carry on playing in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings.
The BCCI has not confirmed the news yet.
“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired,” Dhoni said in an Instagram post.
The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman quit Tests in 2014 and has been on sabbatical since India’s semi-final loss to New Zealand in last year’s World Cup.
We will follow this developing story in this live blog while looking back at his career as well.