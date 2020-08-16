The 2020-’21 season of the Indian Super League is set to be staged in Goa, starting November. The ISL, in its seventh edition will be played behind closed doors at three venues – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

The development was confirmed on Sunday by Football Sports Development Limited in a release.

“FSDL will be working closely with the Sports Authority Of Goa, Goa Football Association and the State administration to ensure a safe and secure season. FSDL recently concluded a recce of the available infrastructure in Goa and has drawn up an extensive plan to undertake upgradation from pitch and drainage refurbishment/maintenance, floodlights and competition area uplift including players dressing rooms at each of the three stadiums,” the statement read.

The ISL, though, will feature only ten teams this season after the All India Football Federation asked for an exemption from the Asian Football Confederation from expanding the league 12 teams as was prescribed in the roadmap drawn for Indian football in 2019.

The apex Indian body believes that it would be difficult to carry out the expansion due to the prevalent circumstances because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To ensure safety of the players and the staff involved, the 2020-’21 season will be held behind closed doors and at only one single venue across three stadiums.

“I am delighted to bring the ISL Season 7 to the state of Goa, from where we had left the action last season. Congratulations to the beautiful state of Goa and their passionate fans of football, as they once again become the epicenter of the beautiful game in India,” said Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson, FSDL.

The 2020-’21 season will see the Kolkata combined entity of ATK-Mohun Bagan take to the field for the first time bringing in a large fanbase from the city into play. Similarly, Mumbai City FC who were taken over by City Football Group, the owners of Manchester City will also begin their first full season under the new ownership.