Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes’s early penalty was cancelled out by Suso’s strike for five-time winners Sevilla.
But United made and wasted almost all the big chances after the break as Bono produced a string of stunning saves until substitute Luuk De Jong turned home a Jesus Navas cross 12 minutes from time.
The defeat means United are now without a trophy in three seasons while Sevilla go on to face either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final.
The loss was a reminder to United fans how far the team needs to go before it can challenge for top honours. However, it attracted mixed reactions from supporters.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Sevilla dumping Manchester United out from the Europa League.
United may have lost but their defeat was largely down to poor finishing. Solskjaer’s men had plenty of clear chances either side of half time to put the game to bed but failed to convert any.
But Bruno Fernandes continued his fine run from the penalty spot. He also won admirers for lashing out at Viktor Lindelof after his error led to Sevilla’s second goal.
Surely Lindelof didn’t cover himself in glory after his defending for the goal
More uncomfortable questions for Manchester United after the defeat
Time for Jadon Sancho?
Despite the painful defeat, the season hasn’t been all that bad for Manchester United
For Sevilla though, it’s business as usual