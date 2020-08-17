Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes’s early penalty was cancelled out by Suso’s strike for five-time winners Sevilla.

But United made and wasted almost all the big chances after the break as Bono produced a string of stunning saves until substitute Luuk De Jong turned home a Jesus Navas cross 12 minutes from time.

The defeat means United are now without a trophy in three seasons while Sevilla go on to face either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final.

The loss was a reminder to United fans how far the team needs to go before it can challenge for top honours. However, it attracted mixed reactions from supporters.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Sevilla dumping Manchester United out from the Europa League.

Man Utd in major cup competitions this season:



❌ EFL Cup: Semi-final

❌ FA Cup: Semi-final

❌ #UEL: Semi-final



A third consecutive trophy-less season. pic.twitter.com/G4ZgHUmsv8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2020

Manchester United eliminated from European competition by Spanish opposition for the 3rd season in a row.#UEL pic.twitter.com/LuQ2epLvbx — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 16, 2020

0 - After seeing four different English sides reach the final of the Champions League/Europa League last season, no side from England will compete in the final of either competition for the first time since 2014-15. Steam. pic.twitter.com/OdcLhj14s5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 16, 2020

For the first time since 2014-15, there will be no Premier League team in either the #UEL or #UCL Final. https://t.co/K1kDoYoHdh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2020

United may have lost but their defeat was largely down to poor finishing. Solskjaer’s men had plenty of clear chances either side of half time to put the game to bed but failed to convert any.

Man Utd shots attempted in their last two #UEL games, excluding penalties:



❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌

❌ pic.twitter.com/gzgJaNp3oI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2020

But Bruno Fernandes continued his fine run from the penalty spot. He also won admirers for lashing out at Viktor Lindelof after his error led to Sevilla’s second goal.

20 – Since his @ManUtd debut in February, only Robert Lewandowski (28) and Lionel Messi (27) have had a hand in more goals in all competitions than Bruno Fernandes within Europe's top five leagues (20 - 12 goals, 8 assists), the same as Kai Havertz and Cristiano Ronaldo. Focused. pic.twitter.com/8MzUcNjr10 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 16, 2020

We need more players with Bruno’s mentality. The audacity of Lindelof. pic.twitter.com/2OHKPBodyu — UnitedReview (@TheUtdReview) August 16, 2020

Bruno Fernandes telling Victor Lindelof he needed to do better is everything a Man Utd player should be. Mediocrity is not good enough. I like Lindelof but that was very, very poor. Fernandes a true leader #MUFC #MUNSEV — Luke Gardener (@LukeGardener82) August 16, 2020

Surely Lindelof didn’t cover himself in glory after his defending for the goal

Lindelof only has one person to blame 😬 pic.twitter.com/cR7GXGBtv9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 16, 2020

More uncomfortable questions for Manchester United after the defeat

Sergio Romero in the 2019-20 Europa League:



❍ 9 games

❍ 8 clean sheets

❍ 2 goals conceded



David de Gea in the 2019-20 Europa League:



❍ 2 games

❍ 1 clean sheets

❍ 2 goals conceded pic.twitter.com/YDP79wLNw3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2020

Biggest pointer to Man Utd’s priorities in transfer market was Solskjaer not making a change until 86 mins. He has little faith in players beyond first XI and needs proper options on the bench. Sancho is the headline grabber, but better players in key areas just as important. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) August 16, 2020

Time for Jadon Sancho?

"If they want to win trophies, they've got to start spending money.



"If Jadon Sancho was in that team tonight, United are scoring."



The message from Paul Scholes is clear, bring Sancho to Old Trafford! 🏟#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/1jQTH97dcy — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 16, 2020

I’d rather we spend 100m fixing other areas than spending it on one Jadon Sancho. We probably could get 2/3 decent players with that amount. — 𝗔𝘆𝘀𝗵𝗮 𝗥𝗶𝗱𝘇𝘂𝗮𝗻 (@ayshardzn) August 16, 2020

Can Jadon Sancho play in defence? — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 16, 2020

Manchester United have really missed Luke Shaw. Was fantastic post-lockdown in overlapping Rashford and adding another layer of attack. Sorely missed in these semi-finals. A lot to think about in the next few weeks with squad planning. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 16, 2020

Despite the painful defeat, the season hasn’t been all that bad for Manchester United

Manchester United: 2018/19 → 2019/20



Premier League:

6th → 3rd



FA Cup:

Quarter-Final → Semi-Final



Carabao Cup:

Third Round → Semi-Final



Europe:

Quarter-Finals (UCL) → Semi-Finals (UEL)



Despite all the issues, there was a definite improvement from last season. pic.twitter.com/eHwrlvpmvX — UtdArena (@utdarena) August 16, 2020

For Sevilla though, it’s business as usual