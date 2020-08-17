Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep said on Monday that she has decided to not to travel to New York to take part in this year’s US Open, adding to the spate of withdrawals from the Major.

“After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the US Open. I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision. And I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the USTA and WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament,” she said in her statement.

Halep had won the Prague Open, the second post-lockdown WTA event, after beating Belgium’s Elise Mertens in straight sets on Sunday.

Romanian star, the 28-year-old and world No 2 , beat the 23rd-ranked Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in an hour and 33 minutes. It was her 21st career WTA title, making her the fifth most successful active player behind Serena and Venus Williams, Kim Clijsters and Petra Kvitova.

Halep is the latest in a series of the game’s biggest names to announce the withdrawal. World No 1 Ashleigh Barty has said she is skipping the US Open amid the virus spread, just like Kiki Bertens, Elina Svitolina or Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios on the men’s side.

In fact, in the women’s draw, six out of the top 10 will be missing in action, including the defending champions Bianca Andreescu.

Simona Halep, world No. 2, withdraws from the US Open, as expected. That leaves the women's singles event with only 4 of the top 10: #3 Karolina Pliskova, #4 Sofia Kenin, #9 Serena Williams, #10 Naomi Osaka



Out: #1 Barty, #2 Halep #5 Svitolina #6 Andreescu #7 Bertens #8 Bencic https://t.co/hZtVsEA5OW — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) August 17, 2020

“The travelling from Europe is a little bit tough with changing flights – we don’t have straight flights – so it’s going to be tough for me personally, mentally,” Halep had said before the tournament in Prague.

“I don’t want to put myself into that stress. As I said I haven’t decided yet, but the conditions are tough for me at this moment.”