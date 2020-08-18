Fantasy sports platform Dream11 won the title sponsorship rights for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League with a bid of Rs 222 crore, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed to ANI.

Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship for Rs 222 crores: IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

The BCCI and Vivo had decided to suspend their partnership for the 2020 IPL beginning on September 19 in the UAE amid the clamour to boycott Chinese products in the wake of the Sino-India border stand-off. The deal with Vivo was worth approximately Rs 440 crore per annum.

Dream11 is funded by Tencent, Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company.

The title sponsorship is a significant part of the IPL’s commercial revenue, half of which is shared equally by the eight franchises. Vivo won the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years from 2018 to 2022 for a reported sum of Rs 2190 crore, approximately Rs 440 crore per annum.

More to follow...