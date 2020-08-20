The oft-discussed debate over the spirit of the game and ‘mankadaing’ – a form of dismissal where the bowler runs the non-striker out – made a reappearance on social media after Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has said he will have a ‘hard conversation’ about it with Indian spinner Ashwin Ravichandran.

Ashwin had famously dismissed England’s Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end in a game between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals during last year’s Indian Premier League, which sparked yet another debate about the dismissal and spirit of cricket.

Enough is enough: Stop the outrage against ‘Mankading’ in cricket – it is just a run out

The Indian spinner was unapologetic about it and continue to advocate the legitimacy of the dismissal since the batter is trying to take advantage. It should be noted that it is a completely legal form of taking a wicket as the batter is required to stay in the crease till the ball is bowled.

However, former Australia captain Ponting is among the ones who believe that this action is contrary to the ‘spirit’ cricket should be played in. In the off-season, Ashwin has moved from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals where he will be working with former Australian captain Ponting.

“... that’s going to be a conversation and that’s going to be a hard conversation I will have to have with him, but I’m pretty sure he’ll take it on the chin. I think, even him, looking back now... probably he’d say it was within the rules of the game and that he’s right to do it, but it is not within the spirit of the game. Not in the way I want, at least with the Delhi Capitals anyway,” Ponting said on theGrade Cricketers Podcast.

The comment reignited the debate, which then took a turn for the worse given Ponting’s Australia used to be one of the most ruthless cricket teams in the past. Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to this new development.

Batsman leaving the crease before the ball is delivered, when they know they're getting an advantage, is that in the spirit of the game!#cricket #IPL2020 https://t.co/seSB4fv89z — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 20, 2020

I don’t get this ‘spirit of the game’ cr*p. If the batsman is cheating and Ponting uses the word ‘cheating’, why is the onus on the bowler? As usual, the Aussies have a warped sense of ‘spirit of the game’..I hope Ashwin does it to an Aussie batsman during #IPL https://t.co/7dQKLpPNxf — Hemant (@hemantbuch) August 19, 2020

Correction - not being ' Browned ' — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) August 19, 2020

This has been said a million times, but since this statement is made by Ponting, I would remind him of what the greatest Australian of all time said about Mankad incident in his book. Here is Don Bradman: pic.twitter.com/ioFVZcjrFW — cricBC (@cricBC) August 20, 2020

2020 will never stop surprising us. Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting is going to talk to R Ashwin about playing in the right spirit of the game and avoid Mankading episodes in the IPL. Again the operative words here are RICKY PONTING and SPIRIT OF THE GAME. RIP IRONY. #IPL — Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) August 19, 2020

Humor was aplenty, of course

Ignore Ponting statement on Ashwin. Aussies always make big Statements before a tour so it’s a habbit. Only difference is this time it’s about his own player :) #IPL2020 — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) August 20, 2020

Ricky Ponting today : Mankad is not within the spirit of the game and will stop R. Ashwin from doing so.



Also Ponting in the 2008 SCG game, showing his spirit of the game by telling the umpire to give OUT : pic.twitter.com/5CMUfH29un — S🔥R (@iamsagarcastic) August 19, 2020

IPL has not started yet.

The ball hasn't been bowled.

So, technically hasn't Ricky Ponting already Mankaded Ravi Ashwin? — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) August 19, 2020

Having seen Ponting in his playing days, he will most probably advice Ashwin to push the batsman out of the crease and then run him out. https://t.co/VGMDexb0GC — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) August 19, 2020

Ponting: I'll not allow Ashwin to run out batsmen backing up till I'm the head coach at DC.



Ashwin: pic.twitter.com/j1zjraIAQe — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) August 19, 2020