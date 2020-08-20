One of international cricket’s legends, Mahendra Singh Dhoni confirmed on August 15 what was on the minds of many fans for more than a year: that he would not be turning up in India’s colours again.

On Saturday, Dhoni retired from India’s national team, ending one of the most heralded international cricket careers ever. The 39-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is India’s most successful limited-overs captain having won the World Cup (2011), the inaugural World T20 (2007) and the Champions Trophy (2013).

Dubbed ‘Captain Cool’ because of his unflappable style, Dhoni is also one of India’s most loved sports personalities and his fans have been dreading this decision for months. He posted a four minute seven second video of his career highlights (and low points too) on Instagram and added in a caption: “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929hrs consider me as retired.”

Dhoni quit Tests in 2014 and has not played for the national side since India’s World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in England last year – his 350th one day international. He holds the record for most international matches as captain, 332, and his 195 international stumpings is also the most by any wicket-keeper.

While his international retirement was on the cards, fans can still catch Dhoni in action as he would still lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League starting in the United Arab Emirates next month.

The International Cricket Council has been paying tribute to different facets of Dhoni through analysts Harsha Bhogle, Tom Moody, Ian Bishop and Shaun Pollock:

Dhoni, the leader

Play

Indian cricket’s greatest captains: MS Dhoni – the legend who led his team to three ICC trophies

Dhoni, the finisher

Play

Dhoni, the wicketkeeper

Play

Pause, rewind, play: A look at MS Dhoni’s unmatched brilliance behind the stumps

Dhoni, the legend

Play

An all-time great

Play

