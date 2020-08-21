Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the T20 World Cup, was on Friday named in an 18-member Australia squad for the limited-overs series against New Zealand in September.

However her participation will be subject to fitness while speedster Tayla Vlaeminck, who was also injure during Australia’s victorious World Cup campaign, was unavailable for selection.

New Zealand will travel to Australia for three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals. Australia are the current holder of the Rose Bowl Trophy having defeated New Zealand 3-0 in their ODI series in 2019.

“We’ve selected a slightly larger squad than usual because of a number of Covid-related considerations and, with no matches leading in, players have been picked on performances both for Australia and Australia A over the last 12-to-24 months,” National Selector Shawn Flegler said in a Cricket Australia statement.

The squad includes all 15 members of Australia’s triumphant T20 World Cup squad, alongside pace-bowling allrounder Tahlia McGrath, and quicks Belinda Vakarewa and Maitlan Brown.

“Tayla has had a slight setback in her return from the foot injury she suffered ahead of the T20 World Cup which means she’ll miss this series as well as this season’s rebel WBBL tournament.

“Ellyse is progressing well from a significant hamstring injury and we want to give her every chance to be available for selection, so we’ll continue to monitor her progress over the coming weeks.”

Matches will be played in both New South Wales and Queensland but given the current coronavirus situation changes may be required.

“Cricket Australia will continue to work with relevant authorities and advise any changes,” the statement added.

Squad:

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes (VC), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa.