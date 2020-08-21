Ajinkya Rahane is focused on maintaining his physical as well as mental health ahead of a challenging Indian Premier League while Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw wants to make the most of training sessions in the next three weeks.

The delayed Indian Premier League will begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Delhi Capitals will be flying out on Sunday for the league and the Indian players of the team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday.

“There is no doubt that it will be a challenging trip for everyone involved. But like everyone else, I’ve spent these last few months focusing on my physical and mental health, and taking care of my family,” 32-year-old Indian vice-captain said.

“So the time I’ve managed to spend with them has put me in a positive frame of mind.” Rahane, who has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants said that a tournament in a bio-bubble will produce its own set of challenges.

“This IPL will be a very different experience for all of us, and we need to make sure that we are all very positive when we hit the ground running. The key is to take one step at a time,” he said.

Fellow Mumbaikar and young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw echoed his teammate’s opinion.

“We have spent the past 4-5 months dealing with this pandemic, so everyone is aware of all the do’s and don’ts. We all have been preparing mentally to live and play under such circumstances, and taking all necessary precautions for our safety and well-being,” the 20-year-old said.

With PTI Inputs