Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah got the wicket of England captain Joe Root with a peach of a delivery on day one of the third Test at Southampton on Friday.

With Root starting to find some flow and batting on 29, Naseem produced a moment of magic to reduce the hosts to 114/3.

The 17-year-old right-arm quick angled the ball in to the right-hander, pitched it short of good length, and got it to nip away sharply to get the outside edge. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan did the rest by taking a brilliant catch in front of first slip.

As the England captain slowly made his way back to the pavilion, still searching for a big score this summer, he had a wry smile on his face. As if wondering, just how does one play such a delivery.

Earlier, Zak Crawley hit his second successive fifty to take England to 91/2 at lunch. Crawley brought up an 80-ball fifty off the last ball of the session when, tempted to drive after Pakistan reinforced the slip cordon, he stylishly struck Shaheen Afridi down the ground to long-off for the seventh four of his innings.

Root, with England needing to avoid defeat to secure a first series win over Pakistan in a decade at 1-0 up in a three-match campaign, decided to bat on a blustery morning where the sun was starting to break through the clouds.

England suffered an early setback when Rory Burns, in a tough series for openers, nicked a full-length delivery from fellow left-hander Afridi that moved away late, with Shan Masood holding a good low catch at fourth slip.

Burns stood his ground but replays confirmed it was a fair catch and he was out for six, the batsman now averaging five from four innings this series.

A second-wicket stand worth of 61 ended when Dom Sibley, going down the pitch to Yasir, was given out lbw for 22 following an impassioned appeal by the bowler. England were 73/2.

The hosts made just one change following the second Test, a match marred by weather delays, with fast bowler Jofra Archer replacing Sam Curran. Left-arm seamer Curran had been brought into the side in place of Ben Stokes, with the star all-rounder missing the last two Tests of the series due to personal reasons.

