Sevilla. Europa League. Made for each other.

The Spanish side won the Europa League for a record-extending sixth time on Friday night, after a thrilling game of football.

Diego Carlos’s overhead kick deflected in off Romelu Lukaku 16 minutes from time to beat Inter Milan 3-2 in a pulsating final between two very good sides in Cologne.

Carlos and Lukaku’s evening had got off to a very different start as the defender hauled the Belgian striker down and he converted the resulting penalty to put Inter in front after just five minutes.

Two Luuk De Jong headers turned the game around for Sevilla, but Diego Godin quickly levelled in a four-goal first half.

However, Italy’s wait for a first European trophy in a decade, and Inter’s nine-year trophy drought, goes on after Lukaku could not stop Carlos’s spectacular strike on another famous Europa League night for Sevilla.

#Sevilla are Europa League champions YET AGAIN. The Spanish side beat Inter Milan 3-2 in a pulsating final to win the tournament for a SIXTH time.



Photo: @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/SQCYewmWqV — The Field (@thefield_in) August 21, 2020

As extra time was looming with the score 2-2, like so many of their previous five Europa League final victories, Sevilla conjured up a moment of magic allied with a slice of fortune they needed. Inter failed to clear a free-kick into the box and Carlos more than made amends for some of his heavy-handed defending with an overhead kick that deflected in off the unfortunate Lukaku.

And after that, they simply had to hold on to complete a superb turnaround.

Even if Sevilla had the pedigree in the competition, Inter had the stronger side on paper; indeed, it would not be wrong to call this an upset.

Here are some reactions on Twitter on what turned out to be a thrilling, emotional night even in a stadium without any fans:

⚪️🔴 An unforgettable moment for this Sevilla team 💪#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/lgbweMRDib — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 21, 2020

Sevilla really are the kings of the UEFA Europa League 👑#UEL pic.twitter.com/XLSjJIaC4e — Goal (@goal) August 21, 2020

Sevilla pay tribute to club legends Jose Antonio Reyes and Antonio Puerta after winning the Europa League 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vtPUQzHvDE — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 21, 2020

12th June 2018: Announced as Real Madrid manager



13th June 2018: Sacked as Spain manager



29th October 2018: Sacked as Real Madrid



5th June 2019: Appointed Sevilla manager



21st August 2020: Wins his first managerial trophy.



It's been quite the journey for Julen Lopetegui. pic.twitter.com/MVm9T1T2qd — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 21, 2020

Jesus Navas in tears tonight winning the Europa League for Sevilla. He previously won the trophy with old teammates Antonio Puerta and Jose Antonio Reyes, who have since passed away.



The club also paid tribute to the pair on their shirts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXC3aKxMSj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 21, 2020

Diego Carlos gave away penalties in the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the Europa League.



Then his overhead kick forced the own goal that won it all for Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/b3U3uB1VK4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 21, 2020

Sacked by Spain before the 2018 World Cup ❌



Lasted four months at Real Madrid ❌



Wins the Europa League for Sevilla 🏆



Redemption for Julen Lopetegui...



🎙 @darrellcurrietv | #Club2020 pic.twitter.com/OCCpINqpRU — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2020

2006. 2007. 2014. 2015. 2016. 2020.



It's what Sevilla does 👑🏆 pic.twitter.com/Yjm8KB6Tyd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 21, 2020

Since 2000, Real Madrid (6), Sevilla (6), Barcelona (4) & Atletico Madrid (3) have won a total of 19 European titles.



Spanish Dominance. #UCL #UEL pic.twitter.com/Q173ONzwIb — Ashish Romea (@RMadridEngineer) August 21, 2020

Put sevilla in a league that doesn’t have Real madrid, Barcelona, Bayern munich and watch them win league in each seasson. They are too good for any English, italian or french club tbh. #UELfinal #EuropaFinals — Al'ameen✨ (@Al_ameen_Yabo) August 21, 2020

Sevilla would beat Barca’09 United’99 Brazil’70 Milan’90 & Spain’10 all after each other on the same day if you told them it was the Europa League the strange bastards — Harry Hesketh (@HarryHesketh) August 21, 2020

Arsenal and the FA Cup



🤝



Sevilla and the Europa League — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) August 21, 2020

Sevilla whenever they hear Europa league song pic.twitter.com/S4mb8DPSP5 — Uncle Chu #Stop Southern Kaduna Killings (@chubiei) August 21, 2020

May 10th, 2006: A 20-year old Jesús Navas wins his first UEFA Cup with Sevilla, as they defeat Middlesbrough.



August 21st, 2020: 34-year old Jesús Navas captains Sevilla to the Europa League title, having returned to the club where his career started pic.twitter.com/u3DyZwlNPF — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) August 21, 2020

Death. Taxes. Sevilla winning the Europa League. — Arlo White (@arlowhite) August 21, 2020

Sevilla and the Europa League trophy. Name a better duo, I’ll wait. — Craig Mitch (@CraigxMitch) August 21, 2020

In 2006, Jesús Navas was part of the Sevilla side that won the club's first-ever European title.



14 years later, Jesús Navas has lifted his first trophy as captain of his boyhood club.



And in between that, he won the World Cup, Euros, Premier League and more. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SfmfnXKoUi — William Hill (@WilliamHill) August 21, 2020

Credit to Sevilla. Conceded early pen against Wolves, Man Utd and Inter and won the lot. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 21, 2020

The Sevilla Cup comes home — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) August 21, 2020

Sevilla just amazing! Winning this trophy for fun. Lopetegui revenge! And de Jong. Talking about revenge...2 goals in final. 1 at the semifinals — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 21, 2020

Sevilla showing once again why La Liga is the best league in the world.



Congratulations to them for flying the Spanish flag high. — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) August 21, 2020

And finally, with emotions running super high, the Europa League final also gave us one of the most incredible player-opponent coach interactions in football for 2020: