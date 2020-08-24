Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who is still only 19 years old, ended an incredible breakout season by getting his hands on the Champions League trophy after playing only his eighth game in the competition.

But it is not just his football that has brought him into focus as the the Bundesliga club completed the treble beating Paris St Germain in the final on Sunday. It’s the Canadian’s story, from being a refugee to teen sensation, rising to the highest stage in European football.

Born in a Ghanaian refugee camp before his parents emigrated to Canada, Davies joined Bayern in 2018 and has made the left-back position his own since making his first Bundesliga start in October. He is now a key member of the second Bayern team to win a treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles.

A team rebuilt: How Bayern Munich became worthy winners in an unprecedented Champions League season

The teenager, who is already the youngest player to appear for the Canadian men’s national team, started his career with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. He made his Major League Soccer debut at the age of 15, becoming the second youngest player in the history and the first born in the 2000s to play in the league.

His skill attracted interest of the European club and he joined Bayern as a 17-year-old for an MLS record transfer fee of $22 million (€19 million). Even then, it was hailed as significant move and the teen has proved his worth in whatever chances he got.

After the Champions League win, his former club shared old footage of the winger from his early days and it shows just how remarkable his journey has been.

“Growing up in cold Edmonton, coming to Europe and winning the Champions League with a great club like Bayern is just everything you can ask for,” Davies told British broadcaster BT Sport.

“It just goes to show that anybody, if you set your mind to it, you can do anything. I’m happy that I’m here with the Champions League medal around my neck and the trophy by my side,” he said.

Perfect season with 11 wins in 11 games: Twitter reactions to Bayern Munich’s Champions League win

Who would have guessed it a kid from Canada, Edmonton Alberta. Most people don’t even know where that. Where it snows I’m talking -40 weather, he’s now a champion league winner 😌💪🏾🙏🏾 #AD19⚡️ — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) August 24, 2020