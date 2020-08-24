It will be remembered as the strangest of Champions League seasons but it has ended with a familiar name on the trophy after Bayern Munich got the better of Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s final in Lisbon, with their deserved success the result of the remarkable job done by coach Hansi Flick.
Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to become the kings of Europe for the sixth time and their first since 2013. Their tally of six victories puts them back level with Liverpool, winners last year. Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have won more.
The match may have seen just the one goal – through a fine header by Kingsley Coman in the 59th minute – but both Bayern and PSG created a number of chances.
The final of the coronavirus-affected tournament pitted together two clubs who have taken very different routes to becoming part of Europe’s elite, with Bayern the traditional German powerhouse and PSG transformed by the Qatari takeover of 2011.
But on and off the pitch right now they are almost perfectly balanced, and that translated into the kind of proper match-up on the field that neither side often experiences these days.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the result: