It will be remembered as the strangest of Champions League seasons but it has ended with a familiar name on the trophy after Bayern Munich got the better of Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s final in Lisbon, with their deserved success the result of the remarkable job done by coach Hansi Flick.

Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to become the kings of Europe for the sixth time and their first since 2013. Their tally of six victories puts them back level with Liverpool, winners last year. Only Real Madrid and AC Milan have won more.

The match may have seen just the one goal – through a fine header by Kingsley Coman in the 59th minute – but both Bayern and PSG created a number of chances.

The final of the coronavirus-affected tournament pitted together two clubs who have taken very different routes to becoming part of Europe’s elite, with Bayern the traditional German powerhouse and PSG transformed by the Qatari takeover of 2011.

But on and off the pitch right now they are almost perfectly balanced, and that translated into the kind of proper match-up on the field that neither side often experiences these days.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the result:

Never stop dreaming. Never give up when you fail. Work hard to achieve your goal🏆💪 @fcbayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/iYTD8ROYoK — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) August 23, 2020

🤝 Congratulations @fcbayern, Champions League winners 2019/20 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 23, 2020

YOU DESERVE IT! 🙌🏼



Hansi you did an amazing job. You’re a great person, you’re a great coach! ❤️ What an achievement. 🙏🏼 @FCBayern — Franck Ribéry (@FranckRibery) August 23, 2020

Bayern Munich's starting XI in tonight's Champions League final cost £97m in transfer fees combined.



PSG's cost £540m. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) August 23, 2020

Thomas Müller: serial winner. Two-time #ChampionsLeague winner with #FCBayern, world champion with Germany, World Cup Golden Boot winner, nine Bundesliga titles. Never stops running, finding space, creating for others, great touch in build-up to Bayern goal. Only 30. #UCLfinal — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) August 23, 2020

Bayern’s in-game management was excellent. Flick didn’t let Coman’s goal gloss over a generally underwhelming performance and energy of Coutinho and Perisic stretched PSG, who got increasingly frustrated. The winners are undeniably the best in Europe. #UCLfinal — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 23, 2020

Bayern were clearly the best team this year. First team ever to win every #UCL game. Deserved winners. And they add Leroy Sane on the wing next season. — steve ceruti (@Ceruti) August 23, 2020

Thiago was the player of the competition for me. Immense in every game. Gave Bayern their rhythm. Never gave the ball away. Started moves. — Chris Deerin (@chrisdeerin) August 23, 2020

Bayern Munich won all 11 of its Champions League games this year and claimed its second treble this decade.



Can't really argue with any of that. — Leander Schaerlaeckens (@LeanderAlphabet) August 23, 2020

Coutinho left Liverpool and he won the Treble. Best decision ever. — #ForMyBrothers Album Out Now (@KOJO_Cue) August 23, 2020

Bayern thoroughly deserved winners 💪 History makers! Looked down, out & in need of a rebuild post-Liverpool last yr. Hansi Flick 🙌 Awful for PSG. Despite their famous capitulations, the same core of players managed to the reach a #UCLFinal under Tuchel. Love football #PSGBayern — Reshmin Chowdhury (@ReshminTV) August 23, 2020

Bayern’s incredible numbers this season

🏆 Bundesliga

🏆 DFB-Pokal

🏆 Champions League



Bayern Munich become just the second club in history to complete the European Treble twice 🙌✌️#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/REGrvefkdJ — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 23, 2020

🔴 55 goals

🔴 10 assists

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Bundesliga

🏆 German Cup



Phenomenal Lewandowski. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/YjhA0XOtrj — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020

Manuel Neuer is the first goalkeeper this century to keep a clean sheet in both a World Cup Final and a #UCLFinal.



[Squawka] pic.twitter.com/xWkgS6fgrF — 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2020

🤩 Some extraordinary sides have won the European Cup/@ChampionsLeague. Victory in today's #UCLfinal made @FCBayernEN the 1st side in history to lift the trophy having won every one of their matches



🔴⚪️ Just what does that say about this mind-blowing machine? pic.twitter.com/PmJxqVXUiv — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 23, 2020

✅ 3-0 v Red Star

✅ 2-7 v Spurs

✅ 2-3 v Olympiacos

✅ 2-0 v Olympiacos

✅ 0-6 v Red Star

✅ 3-1 v Spurs

✅ 0-3 v Chelsea

✅ 4-1 v Chelsea

✅ 2-8 v Barcelona

✅ 0-3 v Lyon

✅ 0-1 v PSG



Bayern are the first team to lift the Champions League winning EVERY match! 💯#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Gq9RXnSq4m — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 23, 2020

Thiago in the #UCLFinal [Bayern rank]:



85 passes attempted [1st]

75 passes completed [1st]

33 forward passes [1st]

25 final third passes [1st]

7 ball recoveries [=1st]

3 tackles won [=1st]

2 successful take-ons [=1st]

2 interceptions [=1st]

2 key passes [=1st]



World class. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tiXYUtfWWQ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 23, 2020

1 - Robert Lewandowski scored 55 goals for FC Bayern München in 2019-20 – 16 more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues in all competitions. Clinical. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/bmzYDPH8q4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2020

Since Hansi Flick joined Bayern Munich mid-season:



🔥 32 wins in 35 games



🏆 Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal Trophy



⚽ Won a record 11 #UCL games in a row



👏 What. An. Impact.



Listen on @BBCSounds 📲📻 https://t.co/5Du5Yilmm1#bbcfootball #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ry944B9dtE — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 23, 2020

Heartbreak for Neymar & Co

Neymar in tears after the Champions League final. 😭 #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/egdQhbmG8j — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 23, 2020