The Black Lives Matter movement gained unprecedented momentum in the sporting world on Wednesday after NBA team Milwaukee Bucks sparked a historic boycott that led to sports being halted across the country.

The protest began over the shooting of African-American man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. Blake was seriously injured after being shot point blank in the back seven times by police officers in a confrontation captured on video. It was the latest spark in increasing protests from athletes over police brutality against African-Americans, a movement that reached a head earlier this year over George Floyd’s murder.

The NBA postponed its entire slate of Wednesday fixtures after the Bucks refused to play game five of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic in protest over the shooting of African-American man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Black Lives Matter: NBA walkout sparks historic sport boycott in US; Osaka withdraws, tennis halted

The boycotts spread to other sports, with the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds becoming one of several Major League Baseball games to be postponed. In tennis, two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka abruptly announced her withdrawal from the WTA Western & Southern Open semi-finals and the tournament later suspended play for a day.

Elsewhere, the Women’s NBA postponed its scheduled fixtures for Wednesday, while Major League Soccer also called off five of six games.

The stand taken by athletes across the world received plenty of appreciation on social media. Here are some reactions:

Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

The @WNBA & @NBA are truly leading in this moment. Having not seen real leadership in years in this country, it's incredible and inspiring to see these players use their platform this way. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) August 27, 2020

The NBA season is going to be cancelled because of racism, not COVID. Think about that. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 27, 2020

The NBA literally ain’t playin no games — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) August 27, 2020

no tennis tomorrow after naomi osaka pulls out. what a big move. https://t.co/v7bPEQNFrK — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) August 27, 2020

Naomi Osaka will not play her semi-final tomorrow. So much respect for her and her decision. https://t.co/ljpOcfvWbf — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) August 27, 2020

Strong stuff from Milos Raonic, supporting Naomi Osaka's decision and saying he had also considered not playing tonight at #CincyTennis:



"Real disruption, I think that's what makes change...to really make a difference, it has to be a banding together of athletes." — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 27, 2020

A brave & impactful move by ⁦⁦@naomiosaka⁩, in support of the protest movement moving through the sports world.



She was to play in the semis tomorrow.



Athletes using platforms for good means so much.



Don’t remain silent.#BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/Tro3SlRXT8 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 27, 2020

Never ever underestimate the strength of Naomi Osaka. — Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) August 27, 2020

NBA players are courageously on strike (withholding labor), NOT boycotting (withholding their $ /purchase). The diff is important bc it shows their power as *workers.*



The courage this takes is profound. WNBA organizing in this moment MUST be recognized too. #StrikeForBlackLives https://t.co/QfsJAHLVLx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 27, 2020

To all the athletes who aren’t playing in protest, THANK YOU. #BlackLivesMatter — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) August 27, 2020

What a day for sports in America. Proud of the @TheWNBPA @TheNBPA @MLSPA and all the other athletes. We need a revolution in this national, and these athletes are leading the way. #JusticeforBreonnaTalyor and so many more. #justiceforjacoblake and so many more. #BlackLivesMatter — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) August 27, 2020

“The most difficult part is to see ...people still don’t care...”

Mets’ Dominic Smith 💔🙏🏽✊🏾⚾️#BlackLivesMatter

pic.twitter.com/3iQAibS22Y — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) August 27, 2020