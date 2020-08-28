Hitting sixes in a cricket match — especially in a T20 — are part of a batsman’s job. It is what they are paid to do. It is why they put in all those hours training for power-hitting in the nets.

But for Ireland cricketer Kevin O’Brien, one of those sixes proved costly on a personal level.

The star batsman, known for his big-hitting abilities, smashed eight sixes in a rain-hit T20 match and one of those ended up smashing his own car’s windscreen. His car, parked outside the stadium, bore the brunt of the blow as O’Brien went on to make a 37-ball 82.

Batting for Leinster Lightning, O’Brien launched a barrage of brutal hits against North West Warriors in Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Series match at Pembroke.



The Kevin O'Brien SIX that proved costlier for the batsman than the bowler 😬@Irelandcricket | @CricketLeinster pic.twitter.com/bUFPzHVsFq — ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2020

“It later transpired that one of O’Brien’s sixes smashed a car window in the adjacent car park – his own,” Cricket Ireland said in a report. “Despite having a superb day with the bat, O’Brien will unfortunately face a windy car ride home after causing this damage to his own vehicle.”

O’Brien’s side won the 12-over-a-side match.

As it turned out, it pays to be the brand ambassador for the make of the car you own. The Guardian reported. “Help was at hand for the big-hitting all-rounder though – he is a brand ambassador for Toyota, and a visit to a local dealership fixed the problem immediately.”

💥Our SMASHING Brand Ambassador was straight in to us here @ToyotaLongMile after his Man of the Match performance today for Leinster where one of his big hits managed to do this to his own back window!!🚗💥



Don't worry @KevinOBrien113 we'll get it fixed up as good as new!! pic.twitter.com/3RUm8Z3NHL — Toyota Long Mile (@ToyotaLongMile) August 27, 2020

The 36-year-old is no stranger to playing such incredible knocks, as he showed the world in Bengaluru during the 2011 World Cup. His blistering 63-ball 113 helped Ireland stun neighbours England in that epic match.

Brief scores:

Leinster Lightning v North West Warriors, Test Triangle Inter-Provincial Trophy, Penbroke:

Leinster Lightning 124/4 (12 overs; K O’Brien 82, S Singh 25*; G Hume 3/18)

North West Warriors 104/8 (12 overs; W Porterfield 50; S Singh 3/11)