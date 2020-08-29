After successfully reinventing their team last season and ending the wait for a playoffs appearance, Delhi Capitals have built — on paper — an even stronger squad for this edition of the Indian Premier League after the auctions.

Delhi added India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane in the mix to back the squad featuring Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, and Amit Mishra along with captain Shreyas Iyer, who had been riding the high of being India’s No 4 before cricket came to a halt.

And above all that, the team is helmed by Ricky Ponting — a proven winner.

For a franchise that has been an ever-present in the league, the one thing that has eluded them is the title. With that in mind, the team has focused on creating a balanced squad with international players and Indian youngsters and having a core of current India internationals will be a huge advantage for young captain Iyer, said assistant coach Mohammad Kaif.

“We have a balanced squad, many experienced players and a big advantage is that many of them are currently playing for India. Iyer will get a lot of support from the players, it will be a headache for us from the management point of view,” Kaif said in a virtual conference from United Arab Emirates.

“But what is probably going to be a challenge is looking after players who are on the bench, who would feel they should be in the first XI. Only 11 can play but in a strong squad, the players on the bench are also quality match winners. It’s a good headache to have,” he added.

Delhi had been a perpetual stragglers in the T20 league but they found form last year and made it to the playoffs after a gap of seven years and this year, hope to go a step further.

The tournament, set to be held outside India due to the coronavirus pandemic, will take place from September 19 to November 10.

One of Delhi’s impressive aspects in 2019 was how Iyer blossomed in the role of a captain.

The former India batsman is very impressed with the leadership skills of Iyer, who at 25 is one of youngest captains in the league. The Mumbai player will be in his third season as Delhi’s captain after taking over from Gautam Gambhir in 2018 and Kaif is sure he will only improve after his experience with the Indian team.

“I’m very impressed with how Shreyas Iyer has taken responsibility,” Kaif said.

“As a young captain he did so well last year and this year he will be better having played for India because he will bring that confidence to the squad. I am very happy with his journey from last year, many good things happened for him during this period, especially playing for India and batting at No 4, a position that the team was looking for someone to take responsibility on.

“Spending so many years in the IPL, Iyer has become a mature player and he’s a very nice character, calm and relaxed. What I like about him is the calmness he brings as captain. He will be an even better captain and he will have a stronger squad this year.”

IPL in times of coronavirus

Calmness will be an important quality for this edition of the IPL, given it will be played in a bio-secure bubble with strict safety protocols in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. Teams have already reached UAE and are in quarantine before beginning practice. For many players, this will be the first time they will get full training sessions in a team environment in months.

The challenge for the team management, according to Kaif, will be to ensure players don’t over-work or burn out before the tournament begins. The climate conditions in UAE could pose another problem.

“Players are excited to get out of their room, go on field and do what they do best. They might even overwork but our job as a coach is to make sure that our practice session runs smoothly and we peak at the right time.

“It’s going to be hot and humid here so we have to keep in mind that the players don’t burnout. At the same time, we have to give them the best practice session so they can be fully prepared for the IPL,” Kaif, who joined DC last year, said.

Additionally, teams will also have limited training time because there are only three venues available. But Kaif believes these restrictions have both pros and cons.

“When we play IPL in India, we have a home ground and we can do what we want at any time. But here there are slots for practice because all teams have to train. So there is an adjustment needed, there needs to be a collective effort from the players and coaches,” he said.

But there is a positive to this as well because recovery will be faster.

“Once the tournament starts it probably won’t be that tiring because we are not travelling a lot like when we play in India. You have a match, pack your bags, airport and travel, the whole things is exhausting but that might not happen in UAE.”

Kaif, a brilliant fielder in his day, also said that an unexpected consequence of the lockdown in India will be that the best fielding side will have a better chance to win.

“Fielding has always been neglected, people spend hours in batting or bowling but it’s not the same with fielding. As a coach, it is our job that players are up and running. The effect of the lockdown might be seen in fielding the most, at least in the initial few matches,” he said.

The 39-year-old was also not worried about the absence of crowds affecting player performance.

“It might feel strange in the first couple of matches but I don’t think players are going to compromise in terms of quality and performances. Once you play Ranji Trophy and all... I played for so many years, I didn’t care about if the crowd was there or no, you go out there and do your best for your state or club. The buzz won’t be there which will be odd, it’s already feeling odd but it’s the new normal now.

“We have to find a balance... it is going to be very exhausting mentally and physically. Right now because you are in the room, you have come from a four-five month lockdown so you have not done much. But as players don’t generally lose their skill, it will come back very quickly. It’s a matter of one week in training sessions and getting used to the conditions. Sportspersons have done that from the beginning of their careers, so they will bounce back,” he said.