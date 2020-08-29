Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League season citing personal reasons and has returned to India from the United Arab Emirates where the tournament is set to be held.

The franchise conveyed the development through a statement issued on their Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying.

Raina has been a stalwart for CSK. In his IPL career, he has scored 5368 runs at the average of 33.34 and is only behind Virat Kohli in the all-time run-scorers in the IPL.

Raina had recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 13th edition of the IPL will begin from UAE from September 19.

