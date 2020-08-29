Chennai Super Kings faced another setback in the buildup to the Indian Premier League as reports emerged that a second player in their squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

The player is said to be an uncapped first-class cricketer. It had been reported on Friday that multiple members of the CSK contingent, including an India player, tested positive for Covid-19.

CSK’s quarantine period in Dubai has already been extended till September 1.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed that 13 personnel out of the total contingent that have travelled to United Arab Emirates for the Indian Premier League have tested positive for Covid-19.

“All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team,” the BCCI stated.

On Saturday, there were also reports that the BCCI has held back the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming IPL due to the new Covid-19 cases.

The BCCI believe that the positive cases in the CSK camp don’t pose a threat to the IPL season but have decided to scrutinise the franchise for holding a preparatory camp in India before traveling to the UAE.

Earlier, CSK had announced that their senior batsman Suresh Raina had to pull out from the T20 tournament in the UAE due to personal reasons.