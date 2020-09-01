Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been brought into the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup as a replacement for Kane Richardson, who has pulled out of the 2020 edition of the IPL as he is expecting the birth of his first child.

“We are disappointed to not have Kane’s skills with us this IPL as he’s certainly on top of his game,” said RCB’s head coach Mike Hesson. “However, once we found out Kane and Nyki’s baby was due during the IPL, it’s an exciting time and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of their first child.

“When looking at our squad for UAE conditions we felt it was an opportunity to bring in another quality legspinner in Adam Zampa to provide cover for Chahal and also give us extra options if conditions suit spin as expected during the tournament.”

Royal Challengers already have a solid spin arsenal with Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali and Pawan Negi in the ranks.

Zampa is currently in England as part of Australia’s 21-member limited-overs squad.