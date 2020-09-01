Chennai Super Kings have been handed a boost ahead of the Indian Premier League campaign after all its players and staff tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, reported The Times of India.

Last week, two CSK players who were reported to be Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad had tested positive for coronavirus, derailing the team’s preparation for the upcoming season that begins in the UAE on September 19.

If all players and staff test negative for the virus in tests that are to be carried out on September 3, then the CSK players will be allowed to begin training from September 5.

However, the two players who were infected will have to remain in quarantine till September 12.

South African duo of Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi arrived in UAE on Tuesday but went straight into mandatory quarantine. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, though, is yet to join the squad in the UAE after he postponed his arrival again.

The BCCI is yet to release the full schedule of the tournament that was delayed due to the positive cases in the CSK camp. However, if reports are to be believed, CSK are slated to take on Mumbai Indian in the season opener.