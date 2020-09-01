Barcelona said on Tuesday they had agreed to sell Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic back to Sevilla.

Under the deal the southern side will pay the Catalan outfit 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million) plus nine million euros in variables for the 32-year-old, Barca said in a statement.

“FC Barcelona publicly express their gratitude to Rakitic for his commitment and dedication and wish him good luck and success in the future,” the statement added.

Rakitic, who had a year left on his contract at the Camp Nou, spent three seasons with Sevilla and won the Europa League in the 2013/14 season right before he made his big switch in 2014.

He was one of several Barcelona players who were reportedly told they were not part of new manager Ronald Koeman’s plans.

On Monday, Lionel Messi boycotted Barca’s first pre-season training session as the striker upped the stakes in his battle to leave this summer.

After skipping coronavirus tests on Sunday, Messi missed Koeman’s first session in charge since being appointed last month.

It appears increasingly likely Messi will try to force a transfer by refusing to play in La Liga next season, which begins on September 12.

On-loan Mkhitaryan leaves Arsenal for Roma on permanent deal

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who spent last season on loan at AS Roma, is to stay with the Italian capital after both clubs agreed a permanent move, he announced on social media.

Arsenal, on its site, said Monday evening it had agreed to terminate Mkhitaryan’s contract by “mutual consent to allow him to join Roma as part of a final transfer”.

The duration of his contract with Roma has not been specified and no fee has been disclosed.

The 31-year-old Armenian, who scored nine goals and made six assists in his first season in Italy, said he was “delighted” with the move.

“I love the city of #Roma, I love this club and I count the fans in my heart. I will give all of my effort in helping us achieve our goals!” he tweeted.

Mkhitaryan joined the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018, scoring nine goals and helping them to the 2019 Europa League final.

He has also played for Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Dortmund.

AS Roma, fifth last season, will play in the Europa League this season.