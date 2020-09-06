India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov reached the US Open 2020 men’s doubles quarter-finals on Saturday with a three-set victory over the sixth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies.

The Indo-Canadian duo was down a set but bounced back to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a match that lasted one hour and 47 minutes on court No 11. They will now take on the Romanian-Dutch team of Horia Tecau and Jean-Julien Roger.

It's all about finishing strong 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾. Good effort by my partner after his long day yesterday to comeback and play hard. Good win at the office for us today @denis_shapo @usopen rohanbopannatennisacademy… https://t.co/zagWcRjFxP — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) September 6, 2020

Bopanna and Shapovalov, who defeated Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin 6-2 6-4 in their tournament opener, struggled with their first serve in the first set against the Germans on Saturday. They did manage to get a break but were broken twice themselves to go down 4-6.

But they improved on their serve in the second set and got the decisive break. The third set was similar as Bopanna and Shapovalov against saved a break point but managed to convert theirs and close out the match.

Their next opponents – Tecau and Roger – have won two Grand Slam titles and knocked-out defending champions Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in the round of 16.

Shapovalov, meanwhile, has also qualified for the round of 16 in the men’s singles, where he will face seventh seed David Goffin of Belgium.

Also read – Experiencing greatness: Tale of two US Open showcase clashes and the many lessons learnt by Sumit Nagal

Bopanna, 40, is the last Indian remaining at the 2020 US Open. Divij Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic were ousted in the opening round of the men’s doubles, while Sumit Nagal was defeated by second seed Dominic Thiem in round two of the men’s singles.